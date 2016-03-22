Country Trips

A cup of tea, a good book, a picture-book cottage window rimmed with flowers, and the promise of a nice long walk—what’s not to like about country vacations? Sure, the theme parks, the cruise ships, the high-paced cities, the rugged adventures are all fun, but are they really that relaxing? Sometimes, even the most adventurous travelers need a rest, and nothing fits the bill like country holiday breaks. Travel + Leisure’s editors and contributors have searched the world for the best rural retreats so vacationers can have the relaxing countryside refuge of their dreams.Take a Break in the CountrysideMuch of the pleasure of holidays spent in the countryside is the landscape itself. Country vacations offer people the chance to, as Cheryl Strayed articulates in her bestselling travel memoir Wild, “put yourself in the way of beauty.” Take a moment to really be somewhere. Press pause.Imagine an immersive farm stay in Ireland’s County Kerry. Medieval accommodations in Provence, all lavender and glasses of Côtes du Rhône. A log cabin in Oregon’s primeval temperate rainforest. A week of agritourismi (and all the eating that implies) in Tuscany’s sunny, rolling hills. A bungalow among Patagonia’s turquoise lakes and snowcapped mountains. A stone cottage in England’s pastoral Cotswolds region or along the dramatic Cornish coast. A traditional guest house in Japan’s snowy Hokkaido region.Country CottagesMuch of the dream of the idyllic country vacation is vested in the idea of the perfect, cozy country cottage. These accommodations do exist, as bed and breakfasts as well as long- or short-term rental properties. It’s best to first narrow down where you’d like to go (near? far? the mountains? the coast?) and from there determine what kind of service you’d like during your stay. Your preferred destination may limit your lodging options, especially if you are planning to visit a particularly remote location.Looking for a week of creature comforts set against a beautiful, bucolic backdrop? A weekend in the woods with your friends? A quiet solo retreat to rest and recharge? T+L will help explore the most striking locales and the most comfortable lodging. Check in again for the latest news, reviews, and information.

Most Recent

Stay in an 18th-century Château Outside Paris Surrounded by 100 Acres of Gardens
The sprawling estate was once owned by actress Catherine Deneuve.
12 of the Best Small Towns in Ireland
From the dramatic oceanside to rolling hills, read on for 12 delightful small towns in Ireland.
Louisiana's Cajun Country Is So Much More Than Gumbo and Gators — Though They've Got Those, Too
Most travelers come to southern Louisiana expecting to find gumbo, accordions, and maybe a few gators. But the mix is far richer.
The Best of Southern France, According to a Local Winemaker
The ultimate South of France vacation for wine lovers, foodies, and adventurers.
This Adorable Little Dome Is the Most Wish-listed Airbnb in Connecticut
This minimal Airbnb is the perfect place to unplug and unwind in nature.
This Tiny Home on a Ranch With Horseback Riding and Epic Stargazing Is the Most Wish-listed Airbnb in Nevada
Escape the lights of Vegas for an affordable desert retreat.
Advertisement

More Country Trips

This Scenic New Train Ride Will Take You Past Historic Villages and Through the English Countryside
It promises to help riders "escape the lockdown blues.”
The Oldest Working Farm in the Berkshires Is Reopening Its Baby Animal Area This Week
The scheduled date is June 4.
This Vintage Train Car Takes You Through the Kentucky Countryside and Is Decked Out in 1940s Glamour
Bariloche Is Patagonia's Most Charming Town — Here's Everything You Need to Know to Plan Your Trip
From Fields of Wildflowers to Viking History, You Need to Experience Greenland in the Summer (Video)
Helicopters Are the Best Way to See Alaska — Here's Why

This Ranch Retreat Promises Endless Meditation and Montana Mountain Views

I’m not exactly a yogi, but this retreat had me Cat-Cow’ing alongside horses and meditating in the mountains.

All Country Trips

You Can Do Pilates With Miniature Pigs on This Farm in England
Harry Potter Fans Can Tour the Scottish Countryside on a Real-life Hogwarts Express
These Ancient Italian Towns Have All the Tuscan Beauty and None of the Crowds
Get 30% off Stays in a Former Medici Villa in Tuscany
Enjoy 33% off Stays at a Charming Cottage in Cape May, New Jersey
This Rural Train Offers the Most Breathtaking Views of the Norwegian Alps
Old Railroad Set to Become a 300-mile Hiking Trail Through California Wine Country
Celebrate the Reopening of California's Highway 1 With a Drive Down Its Most Scenic Stretch
Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Took the Kids on a Low-key Family Vacation (Video)
Michelangelo's Villa Is for Sale and It's a True Tuscan Dream
Skip the Hotel and Travel Back in Time With a Stay at a Historic English Manor
Win a Lakefront Cabin in the Catskills With a 200-word Essay
Where to Find the Happiest People in the Happiest Country on Earth
Watch Lederhosen-clad Daredevils Ride Oxen in This Bavarian Tradition
The Cast and Crew of 'Outlander' Reveal Their Favorite Filming Locations
Video: Four Absolutely Breathtaking Minutes in Tasmania
Take a Tour of Tokyo and Kyoto in Six Minutes
Watch 1,300 Sheep Take Over An Unsuspecting Spanish Town
Watch This Video and You'll Be Adding Vietnam to Your Bucket List
The Best Day Trips From Paris (Beyond Versailles)
Our Town: A Travel Editor’s Guide to the Catskills
An Aerial Tour of the Most Beautiful Flower Fields in the Netherlands
Take an 85-Hour Train Ride Through India In Less Than Two Minutes
56 Spring Getaway Ideas Near Your Favorite Cities
Michelangelo's Gorgeous Italian Villa Can Be Your New Holiday Home for $8.4 Million
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com