You Can Party in Hawaii Like the Cast of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' — Without the Scary Scenes

I Know What You Did Last Summer still with Madison Iseman

Contiki knows what you didn't do last summer, but it wants to know, what are you up to next summer?

The social travel company for 18-to-35-year-olds is launching a new trip filled with thrilling adventure in partnership with the revamped mystery-thriller series, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Asset for "I Know What You Did Last Summer" Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

This new series, loosely based on the '90s classic horror film, follows a group of teenagers who are bound together by a dark secret. Like the iconic movie, the series picks up one year after a tragic accident left a group of friends with one very big — and very scandalous — secret to keep. But this time, the spooky series takes place on the beautiful island of Hawaii, which only adds to the stellar drama of it all.

Aerial view of a coastal highway in Hawaii Credit: John Ko/upsplash/Courtesy of Contiki

Next summer, young travelers can escape their past by booking a seven-night "I Know What You Did Last Summer"-themed trip with Contiki to where it all went down in Hawaii.

People walking down the beach in Hawaii with surfboards Credit: Brandon Cormier/upsplash/Courtesy of Contiki

In between yoga sessions, cocktails, and sunsets, guests will solve their own mysteries as they go through the trip, which also includes snorkeling in the clear blue waters of the Molokini volcanic crater, a private Jeep tour around the island, and even a pool party to send everyone off in style just like in the show (sans the scary stuff, of course).