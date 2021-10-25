You Can Party in Hawaii Like the Cast of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' — Without the Scary Scenes
The secret's out in Hawaii.
Contiki knows what you didn't do last summer, but it wants to know, what are you up to next summer?
The social travel company for 18-to-35-year-olds is launching a new trip filled with thrilling adventure in partnership with the revamped mystery-thriller series, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
This new series, loosely based on the '90s classic horror film, follows a group of teenagers who are bound together by a dark secret. Like the iconic movie, the series picks up one year after a tragic accident left a group of friends with one very big — and very scandalous — secret to keep. But this time, the spooky series takes place on the beautiful island of Hawaii, which only adds to the stellar drama of it all.
Next summer, young travelers can escape their past by booking a seven-night "I Know What You Did Last Summer"-themed trip with Contiki to where it all went down in Hawaii.
In between yoga sessions, cocktails, and sunsets, guests will solve their own mysteries as they go through the trip, which also includes snorkeling in the clear blue waters of the Molokini volcanic crater, a private Jeep tour around the island, and even a pool party to send everyone off in style just like in the show (sans the scary stuff, of course).
As a little bonus, Contiki is celebrating by giving three lucky travelers the chance to win an exclusive spot on the trip. All you need to do to win is clear your name of any wrongdoing by entering on the company's website, and answering the simple question, "what didn't you do last summer and why do you deserve a better one?" This way you can make your timely escape ASAP and avoid capture by the real world, even if it's just for a week.