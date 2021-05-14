2020 (and, by extension, 2021) has been a strange year for students, to say the least.

Students are still hitting those important milestones like graduations, proms, and transitioning into either adulthood or college life. Unfortunately, they haven't been able to truly celebrate the way they want to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contiki, a tour company geared toward Millennial and Gen Z travelers, wants to help students make up for their lost time by offering a brand new, exclusive trip to Greece only for graduates to take back what they lost during senior year.

High school and college graduates from both the classes of 2020 and 2021 are eligible for this deal. As Greece is reopening its borders for tourists again, it's the perfect time to take advantage of all the country has to offer.

The trip consists of three stops to iconic Greek destinations where grads can celebrate their milestone properly. The nine-day itinerary includes a stop on the Instagram-worthy isle of Santorini, where they can attend a "Grad Night" party where they can dress up, take pictures with a professional photographer, and enjoy authentic hor d'ouerves while watching a gorgeous Santorini sunset.

Then, grads travel to Mykonos for a beach party at Paradise Beach, where they can soak in the sunshine and swim in the beautifully blue Aegean Sea. Finally, they'll spend some time in the capital city of Athens, where they can explore historical sites like Acropolis Hill and the Parthenon. At night, grads can dine on an authentic Greek dinner with traditional music and dancing, all while watching the sun set over the city.

This itinerary begins on Aug. 14, 2021 and costs $1,908 per person. However, grads do still have two ways to win this trip for free. The first is to upload a TikTok proposing why they should win the trip, using the hashtag #ContikiPromposal. Or, if your grad can get 10 friends to join in on the trip (for the regular rate), their spot is free.

For more information or to book this trip, visit the Contiki website.