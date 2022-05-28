The Best Way to Enjoy Coastal Maine Is Aboard This Luxury Schooner

It was late afternoon when we coasted under the Deer Isle Bridge into Eggemoggin Reach on our final approach into Brooklin for the WoodenBoat rendezvous. Most of the fleet had already arrived, and J. R. named each ship we passed — the Heritage, the J. & E. Riggin, the Mary Day — as Ladona slid up alongside the Stephen Taber. Noodle threw our lines across to Noah, and the two crews went to work lashing the boats together for a schooner gam—a 19th-century tradition that gave crews on those old cargo schooners a way to pass the time in good company while waiting for the wind to arrive. Tonight it allowed us guests to mingle between the two ships, sharing stories of our day at sea.