You Could Get a Major Discount on Your Next Vacation Just by Agreeing to 'Unplug'

Over the last year, we've collectively spent an absolutely wild amount of time on our phones. From doom-scrolling on Twitter to getting hooked on dance trends on TikTok, it seemed like all of humanity looked at their phones as a lifeline to the outside world. But now, it's time to put down the device, look up, and see what's around you once again. You might even be handsomely rewarded for reducing screen time over the next few weeks.

In April 2020, the average Android user spent 27% of their daily waking hours on mobile, up 20% from 2019. To help break the hold technology now has on all of us, Club Wyndham, one of the nation's largest vacation ownership clubs, is challenging travelers to put down their phones in honor of National Day of Unplugging on March 5. Need an incentive? Those who take part in Club Wyndham's challenge could get discounts on their next vacation if they can stay off their phones for just a few minutes a day.

Here's how it works: Now through National Day of Unplugging, any traveler who takes the "Club Wyndham Unplugging Pledge" to reduce screen time by 25% will receive a matched discount on select properties for future travel.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Wyndham Destinations

The brand, which offers more than 230 resorts across the country as destinations for your next vacation, wants travelers to disconnect and test-drive what it's like to join the club instead. Vacationers can even say in Club Wyndham's collection of suites that feature multiple bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, and living spaces in the best drive-to destinations around the United States.