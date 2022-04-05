This Glass-bottomed Kayak Tour in Florida Was Just Named the Best Activity in the U.S.

Get up and Go Tampa Bay's clear kayaking at Shell Key Preserve

What you do on vacation is just as important as where you go. And some experiences are so great, travelers can't help but leave five-star review after five-star review, providing other travelers with a rundown of what activities are truly worth your time.

Get up and Go Tampa Bay's clear kayaking at Shell Key Preserve aerial views Credit: Justin Buzzi

The clear kayak tour through Shell Key Preserve near St. Petersburg, Florida, is one such activity. It was rated the best activity in the U.S. by almost 2,000 Tripadvisor reviews in 2021. Travelers raved about the unbeatable views of dolphins, rays, manatees, turtles, and even small sharks thanks to the clear kayaks' unique vantage point. The trip, which is offered by Get Up And Go Kayaking in Tierra Verde, Florida, takes travelers along Florida's mangroves and even through a mangrove tunnel (tide permitting). The journey also includes a stop at Shell Key where you can enjoy the pristine sandbars and beach and a visit to the preserve's wildlife sanctuary for a little birdwatching.

One traveler posted on Tripadvisor that "the water was crystal clear. We could see fish, diving birds, some dolphins, rays, and a small shark." And almost 2,000 other travelers agree, ranking the experience as "excellent" and giving it five out of five stars on Tripadvisor.

If you want to take the clear-kayak adventure one step further, the company also offers a night trip, where LED lights on clear kayaks illuminate the water below you. The nighttime trip also includes a trip to the Shelly Key Preserve, where Get Up And Go Kayaking's website says "there may be some surprise visits from wildlife."

Get up and Go Tampa Bay's clear kayaking at Shell Key Preserve Credit: Jimmy Fashner