Vienna Is Beloved for Its Museums, Café Culture, and Gorgeous Parks — But It’s Now One of Europe’s Most Exciting Cities for Nightlife

Vienna's 20th district, a traditionally working-class neighborhood across the Danube from the city's famous Rococo churches and Jugendstil villas, was well down the list of places I expected to have one of the most spectacular meals of my life. My friend Ellie Tzortzi and I were already five courses into a 15-plate extravaganza of sublimity, subversion, and occasional eruptions of out-and-out weirdness when a dish arrived that both my palate and my cerebellum are still buzzing from: a miniature döner kebab, made not with lamb but shoulder of venison, on a flatbread incorporating dark poppyseed, Austria's most cherished baking ingredient. Devotee of Sacher torte and knödel that I am, the combination struck me as delicious and incongruous in roughly equal measure. As I'd soon come to learn, however, a more perfect culinary totem for today's Vienna couldn't be devised.