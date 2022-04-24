Las Vegas Is Bigger and Brighter Than Ever — Here Are the Best New Resorts, Restaurants, and Shows

"The shutdown in Vegas was disastrous for entertainers," he told me. The pair made the best of the hiatus by refining their act and recording TV specials at home. And now this city that exists to amuse is hosting full houses once again. "It's crazy when you think about it," Teller said. "We're in the middle of nowhere. We depend on an entirely manufactured industry. But the model works. This is one of the few places in the U.S. where you can run a live theater show under conditions that are not extortionate. On Broadway, you either have a massive hit or it's a flop. There is no middle ground. In Las Vegas, the economics are favorable, thanks to tourism. We don't bring the carnival to your hometown. We bring you to the carnival."