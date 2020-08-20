The Best Places to Eat and Drink in Sydney

Momofuku Seiōbo in Sydney was recently named one of the World’s Best Restaurants by Travel + Leisure and Food & Wine. It’s worth planning a trip around — here’s what you should explore once you’re there.

Sydney is vibrant and diverse, from its beaches to its birthplace at The Rocks, where museums and tours describe the area’s history from its Aboriginal heritage to modern times. Art, nature, adventure, national parks, miles of bike paths, and the stunning Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge give visitors many ways to enjoy the city.

When it’s time to relax over a meal and a cocktail or glass of wine, Sydney will thrill once again. From Caribbean to Sri Lankan to Italian and more, served in a variety of surroundings, Sydney’s chefs present compelling and delicious dishes. We have a few suggestions for you, and you’re sure to find spectacular spots on your own as well.

Image zoom Nick Scott/Courtesy of Momofuku Group

Momofuku Seiobo showcases the flavors of the Caribbean by chef Paul Carmichael, who grew up in Barbados. His tasting menu includes dishes representing the islands, along with his Bajan specialties. Located in the Star casino, the restaurant is entertaining and interactive with guests joining in with their own mortar and pestle as they watch the goings on in the open kitchen.

Image zoom Josh Niland/Courtesy of Saint Peter

Saint Peter focuses on seafood, exactingly butchered and creatively handled, including a dry-aging process that enhances the flavors just as with fine beef. Chef Josh Niland serves the best quality available daily, including lesser-known varieties and fish parts that are delicious but often overlooked.

Automata, under the guidance of chef Clayton Wells, offers a tasting menu for lunch and dinner as well as lovely bar snacks. Upscale, modern, and casual at the same time, guests dine in a striking warehouse-style space in The Old Clare Hotel, a historic boutique property located in Chippendale.

Fratelli Paradiso, named for brothers Giovanni and Enrico, is the place for traditional Italian dishes like lasagna Bolognese, gnocchi, and scampi with a popular tiramisu or panna cotta for dessert. Friendly service and lively ambiance add to the experience.

Image zoom Nikki To/Courtesy of 10 WIlliam St

10 William Street, also from the Brothers Paradiso, is a wine bar with an expansive list along with rustic Italian bar food from chef Trisha Greentree.

Lankan Filling Station boasts chef O Tama Carey’s amazing hoppers, sambals, and curries, along with local beers and natural wines in the small, lively Sri Lankan spot. (Hoppers are bowl-shaped pancakes often filled with an egg, a popular Sri Lankan street food.)

Image zoom Courtesy of Spice I Am

Spice I Am serves authentic Thai food in this compact, popular spot by chef Sujet Saenkham, considered to be Sydney’s most talented Thai chef. Chef Sujet uses handmade spices in dishes like crispy pork belly and roast duck Massaman curry. Regulars bring their own beer from the nearby pub to ease the spicy burn.

Image zoom Courtesy of Ester

Ester, helmed by chef Mat Lindsay, makes the most of wood-fired small plates in his small bustling dining room where his staff and his adventurous wine list add to the quality and fun. Favorites are the blood sausage sandwich, potato bread with dashi jelly and fresh roe.

Sweet Belem Cake Boutique will make you happy if you save room for dessert, especially when you sample one of their Portuguese custard tarts made with free range eggs. Don’t miss this Little Portugal sweet spot led by chef owner Jose Silva.