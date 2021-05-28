Add these places on Stockholm's Nybrogatan street, in the chic Östermalm district, to your must-see list.

The Best Places to Shop, Stay, and Eat in Stockholm's Coolest District

From left: A candlelit dinner at Schmaltz, in Stockholm; the façade of Östermalms Saluhall.

Scenes from Stockholm's Nybrogatan neighborhood, including a dinner at Schmaltz restaurant and the red-brick exterior of the Salugall

Scenes from Stockholm's Nybrogatan neighborhood, including a dinner at Schmaltz restaurant and the red-brick exterior of the Salugall

In Stockholm's Östermalm district, Nybrogatan—a pedestrian avenue that languished for years under scaffolding—has recently emerged as a vibrant stretch packed with exciting dining options, eclectic shops, and one of the city's most anticipated hotels. Add these five places to your list.

Where to Eat

Anchoring the avenue is Östermalms Saluhall, a beautifully restored 19th-century food hall that reopened in 2020 after a four-year renovation. Inside, find merchants like Lisa Elmqvist, fishmonger to the royal family, and artisanal-cheese maker Arla Unika.

The lunchtime line at Bageri Ingrid, a hidden-gem bakery, snakes down the block, with Swedes patiently waiting for steaming cups of split-pea soup, thick squares of fudgy apple cake, and warm vanilla-and-cardamom buns served through a takeout window.

Schmaltz bar and delicatessen, from the crew behind the pitch-perfect neighborhood bistros Babette and Café Nizza, is the place to drop in for a morning espresso, an after-work aperitif, or a dinner of potato kugel with trout roe.

Where to Stay

Villa Dagmar, a 70-room hotel that opened in March, is the first sibling property of the ultra-luxe Hotel Diplomat—and the refined aesthetic of that property is evident in the bright, light-filled interiors punctuated by vintage sideboards, jewel-toned velvet armchairs, and antique wallpaper. Other draws include a flower shop, a traditional Nordic spa with a batsu (Swedish sauna), and direct access via passageway to the Östermalms Saluhall. Doubles from $345.

Where to Shop