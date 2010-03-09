Seattle
Seattle’s iconic Public Market sign over the Pike Place Market.
For more information, visit the Seattle Destination Guide.
The skyline, the Space Needle, and Mount Rainier in the distance.
For more information, visit the Seattle Destination Guide.
Chic and cheap, the 28-room Ace Hotel draws visiting designers and musicians, along with bargain-hunting hipsters.
For more information, visit the Seattle Destination Guide.
When designer Seth Levy moved here, he couldn’t find a decent cup ofcoffee. His solution? Open All City Coffee, a light-filled café, which now servesthe best lattes in the city.
For more information, visit the Seattle Destination Guide.
The Olympic Sculpture Park zigzags through differentNorthwest landscapes—a grove of quaking aspen and Oregon irises,meadows of waving grasses and native wildflowers, shoreline with pineand dune grass, and a valley of dogwoods and Douglas fir.
For more information, visit the Seattle Destination Guide.
Since opening in 1999, the Salumi charcuterie/deli/eatery has become almostas much of a pilgrimage site as the Space Needle.
For more information, visit the Seattle Destination Guide.
Artist Dehanna Jones makes luminous vases and bowls from handblown transparent and opaque glass at Totally Blown Glass.
For more information, visit the Seattle Destination Guide.
The Mix/ER Arts multimedia venue is part gallery, part concert hall, and all aboutpromoting local talent; live shows range from indie rock to classicalguitar.
For more information, visit the Seattle Destination Guide.
A cross between a gastropub and a chic art bar, Black Bottle is mercifully free of the meat-market vibe that plagues the rest of theneighborhood.
For more information, visit the Seattle Destination Guide.
The Frye Galleries, housed in the Frye Museum, exhibit a rotating selection of German, French, and American paintings from the 19th and 20th centuries.
For more information, visit the Seattle Destination Guide.
REI’s flagship shop has become a tourist attraction in itself,thanks to a 65-foot rock-climbing wall (which you can pay to climb),fun gear-testing stations, and aisles upon aisles of equipment.
For more information, visit the Seattle Destination Guide.