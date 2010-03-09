Seattle

By Travel & Leisure
March 09, 2010

1 of 11

Credit: Lauren Zeid / eStock Photo

Seattle’s iconic Public Market sign over the Pike Place Market.

2 of 11

Credit: Courtesy of Space Needle

The skyline, the Space Needle, and Mount Rainier in the distance.

3 of 11

Credit: Courtesy of Ace Hotel

Chic and cheap, the 28-room Ace Hotel draws visiting designers and musicians, along with bargain-hunting hipsters.

4 of 11

Credit: Annie Musselman

When designer Seth Levy moved here, he couldn’t find a decent cup ofcoffee. His solution? Open All City Coffee, a light-filled café, which now servesthe best lattes in the city.

5 of 11

Credit: Benjamin Benschneider

The Olympic Sculpture Park zigzags through differentNorthwest landscapes—a grove of quaking aspen and Oregon irises,meadows of waving grasses and native wildflowers, shoreline with pineand dune grass, and a valley of dogwoods and Douglas fir.

6 of 11

Credit: Bob Peterson

Since opening in 1999, the Salumi charcuterie/deli/eatery has become almostas much of a pilgrimage site as the Space Needle.

7 of 11

Credit: Annie Musselman

Artist Dehanna Jones makes luminous vases and bowls from handblown transparent and opaque glass at Totally Blown Glass.

8 of 11

Credit: Annie Musselman

The Mix/ER Arts multimedia venue is part gallery, part concert hall, and all aboutpromoting local talent; live shows range from indie rock to classicalguitar.

9 of 11

Credit: Courtesy of Black Bottle

A cross between a gastropub and a chic art bar, Black Bottle is mercifully free of the meat-market vibe that plagues the rest of theneighborhood.

10 of 11

Credit: Ryan Schierling

The Frye Galleries, housed in the Frye Museum, exhibit a rotating selection of German, French, and American paintings from the 19th and 20th centuries.

11 of 11

Credit: Courtesy of REI

REI’s flagship shop has become a tourist attraction in itself,thanks to a 65-foot rock-climbing wall (which you can pay to climb),fun gear-testing stations, and aisles upon aisles of equipment.

