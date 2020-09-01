3 of the Best Places to Stay in Santa Barbara Right Now

Travel may be changing, but that doesn't mean you need to forgo taking an adventure forever. Check out three distinct hotels in Santa Barbara that are waiting for you to come and have a happy and healthy vacation well spent.

Ritz-Carlton Bacara

Looking for an ocean-front hotel where you can truly get away from it all in style? The Ritz- Carlton Bacara is the place for you. The hotel sits on 78 pristine acres of land right on the Pacific Ocean and is the place to come to escape and find tranquility. The property comes with two stunning beaches, three separate infinity-edge pools, and a 42,000-sq-foot spa.

Beyond its beachfront access and incredible spa, the hotel also comes with plenty of other perks like tasty signature meals at its very own steakhouse, Angel Oak, which also has a 12,000-bottle wine collection. And, of course, we can’t forget the rooms. The hotel has several options to choose from, but if you can, go for an ocean-view room or suite to get in on that Santa Barbara good life.

Around the area: The Ritz-Carlton Bacara sits a bit outside of town, but maintains easy access to the area vineyards, restaurants, shops, and attractions, and even sits close to Dune Coffee, one of Santa Barbara’s best little secrets. Dune coffee is a Santa Barbara born and bred company that now brings customers a taste of beans from all over the globe. It has three locations around the city, meaning you can always find a cup for under $3.

Hotel price: Rooms starting at $399/night

The Hotel Californian

The Hotel Californian opened its doors in 2017, ushering in a new era of luxury in town. Sophisticated, classic, and totally refined are all the right adjectives to use to describe the Hotel Californian. With its superb location near the town’s train station, it makes for an easy getaway from Los Angeles.

The 121-room hotel is a favored destination for international visitors, A-listers coming up from Hollywood, and travel lovers alike. And really, it’s no surprise why. The gorgeous space, designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, is bright, airy, and everything you’re looking for in a quick escape from the city. But the Moroccan meets Spanish lobby interior is just the beginning. Each of the hotel’s luxurious guest rooms provides a unique experience for visitors. The hotel also comes with its own rooftop pool and expansive Pacific views. It’s ultra-glam and ultra-cool, and a truly perfect place for a dip.

Around the area: While here, go visit the hotel’s neighbors, Bettina, for a delicious slice of pizza. The upscale pizza joint features fresh, local ingredients and is conveniently located near the beach so you can take your pie and sit right in the sand.

Hotel price: Starting at $499/night

San Ysidro Ranch

San Ysidro Ranch is an oasis for all who walk into its 500-acre property. With sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and the Channel Islands, it’s a place where everyone can find a little piece of vacation bliss.

It’s no wonder this place has been named to Travel+Leisure’s World’s Best awards year after year and always makes the list for most romantic spots in the world. Entering the ranch is like walking into a fairytale book, where every corner is touched with magic. And, like the Ritz, San Ysidro Ranch is located just minutes from town but feels an entire world away.

The hotel is the ideal spot for couples or families thanks to its 41 Intimate cottages, all surrounded by lush plant life. Inside the cabins, guests will find cozy but chic furnishings that will make you feel right at home. Who knows, you may even be able to snag the same cottage president Kennedy and Jackie Onasis used on their honeymoon.

And, the hotel isn’t just a ranch in name. Originally part of a land grant, the ranch was fully deeded as a sanctuary for Franciscan friars in the late 1700s. Now, the hotel is still surrounded by 400-year-old olive trees, fields of fragrant flowers, and a chef’s garden used to feed guests.

Around the area: Ask anyone who’s ever been to Santa Barbara before where you should eat, and nine times out of ten they’ll say to come to Lucky’s. The menu here is a foodie delight, offering decadent treats to diners like 28 oz porterhouse steaks and Ahi tuna fresh from the ocean.