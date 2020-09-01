6 Incredible Activities to Try on Your Next Trip to Santa Barbara

Travel may be changing, but that doesn't mean you need to forgo taking an adventure forever. Check out six stellar activities you can take part in on your next trip to Santa Barbara, California. This way, you can have a happy and healthy vacation well spent.

Hike the Douglas Family Preserve

Santa Barbara is full of beautiful outdoor spaces to enjoy. For a $0 adventure try taking a trip to the Douglas Family Preserve, a peaceful blufftop walk that will take you through the trees, where you’ll get a gorgeous view of Arroyo Burro Beach Park below.

Wondering where it got its name? This open space was preserved in part by the family of actor Michael Douglas, hence Douglas park. Come explore, and if you sit long enough, you may even be lucky enough to watch a whale swim by.

Price: $0

Check Out Santa Barbara’s Famed Fig Tree

Want to dive into a bit of Santa Barbara’s history? Try Something a little different by taking a tour with Eat This, Shoot That! The company will take you through various spots around town, but perhaps none as unique as visiting the Moreton Bay Fig Tree, which is known to be one of the oldest living things in the city.

Price: Funk Zone Tour starting at $109/per person

Take a Self-Guided Red Tile Walking Tour

Are you interested in the city’s unique architecture? Take it all in with a self-guided Red Tile Walking tour, which takes you through 17 stops to see 22 historic buildings dating back to the 1700s. Each one comes covered in those memorable red tile roofs which has come to define Santa Barbara. The tour begins at the absolutely stunning Santa Barbara County Courthouse smack dab in the middle of town. Check out the full map on Santa Barbara’s website.

Price: $0

Go Horseback Riding With Los Padres Outfitters

Touring with Los Padres Outfitters means taking a ride on the beach, in the foothills, and everywhere in between with a real modern-day cowboy named Graham Goodfield. Riders can choose from a variety of trail options, and no experience is necessary. The company has horses and rides to fit every skill level. Choose from private rides, trail rides, rides ending in ranch BBQs, and much more.

Price: Private beach ride $275/per person

Take a Sail with Santa Barbara Sailing Center

There’s nothing more quintessentially Santa Barbara than taking a sailboat ride, and the Santa Barbara Sailing Center is here to help you do just that. The company offers private yacht cruises and public catamaran rides, and even lessons for those looking to give it a go for themselves. We suggest hopping aboard its sunset ride to get the ultimate view of Santa Barbara in the distance. And keep an eye out for dolphins as you sail off into the sunset.