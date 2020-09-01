3 of the Best Places to Stay in San Diego to Relax and Still Have Fun

Travel is changing, but that doesn’t mean you need to forgo adventure forever. Come with me as we explore all the places you can still stay and play in San Diego to have a happy and healthy vacation well spent.

TOWER23

Named after the lifeguard tower 23, positioned on Pacific Beach right outside the hotel, TOWER23 is a true ocean lover’s dream. Its interior spaces all offer a crisp, light feeling of being by the ocean (because, well, you are) and the hotel features a variety of room and suite options, each with its own view of the ocean. Every room at TOWER23 comes with a king or queen-sized bed, teak furnishings, step-in rain showers, and the all-important 24-hour room service.

Beyond its superb beachside location, TOWER23 offers guests a tasty treat at JRDN, which serves up California casual bites inside its 10,000 square foot destination, which also sits on a bluff overlooking the Pacific.

Around the area: In 2018, Little Italy Food Hall opened its nearly 5,000-square-foot space, which now comes with eight food stations ranging from brand-new concepts to familiar San Diego food institutions. Inside, guests can grab a bite from places like Not Not Tacos, owned by Sam the Cooking Guy. For one more tasty option, head next door to TOWER23 for an ice cream break at The Baked Bear.

Price: TOWER23 starts at $289/night

The Pendry San Diego

The Pendry San Diego is a luxury boutique hotel located in the city’s Gaslamp District in the heart of downtown. Yes, it’s convenient, but it’s so much more. This 12-story hotel opened in early 2017, bringing a bright and modern vibe with it. While the exterior is undoubtedly cool, the interior spaces are effortlessly chic, with a few twists for good measure. The guestrooms and suites at the Pendry San Diego feature an urban coastal California aesthetic. Each room is unique, but all come with the luxury perks travelers desire when staying at a boutique hotel. There’s a lot to love about the Pendry, but its rooftop pool deck is next level. It’s the perfect place to get some sun, read a book, sip a drink, or do nothing at all, because it’s your vacation, do what you want.

Around the area: This part of town is home to some incredible restaurants and cafes. Need proof? Head to Born and Raised, a steakhouse delivering both exceptional bites and an ambiance that can’t be beaten. And, If you’re in this neck of the woods, you can check out Born and Raised’s sister restaurants; Ironside is a seafood restaurant specializing in oysters and lobster rolls, and Morning Glory is perfect for breakfast.

Price: The Pendry starts at $315/night

The Lodge at Torrey Pines

The Lodge at Torrey Pines is a classic gem that overlooks the world-renowned Torrey Pines Golf Course and comes with epic views of the Pacific Ocean. Inside the hotel’s rooms, guests will be greeted with a family-style lounge, plush bedding, and an environment that just feels like home. It’s a place to come, relax, and stay for as long as you’d like. It’s also a place where you can pick up a new skill, thanks to its relationship with the Torrey Pines Golf Club. Take a lesson or play this incredible 36-hole facility, featuring the South and North courses.

Around the area: For the ultimate sunset treat head to George’s at the Cove, a restaurant sitting high above the beach. While there, grab dinner or drinks and watch the sun slowly sink into the ocean below.