This Famed Italian Day Spa Is Opening on Governor's Island — Including Outdoor Thermal Pools With Skyline Views

The hustle and bustle of NYC washes away at QC NY Spa

A little bit of Italian spa culture is coming to New York City.

Governor's Island will soon have a new place to relax and focus on your wellness. QC NY Spa, from the QC Terme Spas & Resorts in Italy, is set to open sometime this summer.

The new spa will be the perfect place to unwind without having to leave the city. The manicured grounds of the spa, relaxation rooms, outdoor thermal pools, and spa amenities are perfectly complemented by the beautiful views of Manhattan. Guests will be able to book massages and enjoy Italian bites and alcoholic beverages while they destress.

View of NYC skyline from Vista Piscina Piccola on Governors Island Credit: Courtesy of QC NY

QC Terme Spas & Resorts are heavily influenced by Italian history and culture. The thermal pools are inspired by ancient Roman baths where citizens bathed, relaxed, and socialized. Since the company was established in 1982, it has grown into several locations around Italy and France. QC NY Spa is the first QC Terme spa to open in the United States.

Lawn chairs around Vista Bordo piscina on Governors Island in NYC Credit: Courtesy QC NY

"QC NY is the escape and pampering that New Yorkers have been waiting for. After years of planning, restoration, and building, we are so proud to bring this enchanting oasis to the city," said Janine DiGioacchino, CEO of QC US. "We truly believe this opening couldn't come at a better time. Now, more than ever, we all need and deserve mental and physical self-care and our guests can fully relax and restore."

The spa has been under renovation for the last five years in old army barracks on the island, so this opening has been a long time coming. Along with glamping and dining at Collective Governors Island, this historic island is becoming a hot spot for tourists and locals alike. QC Terme also intends to expand its spas across North America.

Day Passes will cover access to the entire spa and all amenities for the day, excluding food, drink, and massage services, which can be booked by appointment.

Tickets will be available online and in person at the spa itself. For more information about QC NY Spa, visit the spa website.