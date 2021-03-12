Why Paris Is Still the Best Place in the World to Go to the Movies

Before it shut down five years ago, La Pagode, which sits in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, was among the city's most iconic repertory film destinations. Beyond its Japanese-temple-inspired façade was a cinephile's opulent fantasia with plush red seats, sconces shaped like snakes, and a bamboo-shaded Zen garden out back. The building, conceived as a bauble for a rich man's wife in the late 19th century, had been a movie house since 1931 and a haven for auteur cinema from the late 1950s until its closing. Jean Cocteau's Testament of Orpheus premiered there in 1959. In the 1970s, director Louis Malle, along with his brother, Vincent, oversaw programming, screening some of the most controversial films of the time there.