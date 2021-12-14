NYC Is Spotlighting Its Asian Businesses — Here's How to Experience Them All

At a time when Asian Americans continue to face hatred and hardships, New York City tourism bureau NYC & Company is shining a spotlight on the community with the launch of a new hub called The Asian Experience.

Exterior of LaoJie in Sunset Park, Brooklyn Credit: Fuxuan Xin/Courtesy of NYC & Company

With content geared toward both locals and visitors, the site will serve as a permanent resource for highlighting Asian culture in all five boroughs, with neighborhood guides, videos, interviews, articles, and roundups featuring Asian-owned businesses, cultural events, and community leaders. After all, about 14% of New York City's population is Asian, and it continues to be the fastest-growing race and ethnic group in the city.

A group of people exercising in Sunset Park,Brooklyn Credit: Fuxuan Xin/Courtesy of NYC & Company

Women in Chinatown, Manhattan Credit: Victor Llorente/Courtesy of NYC and Company

Selfish from the Crab House in Manhattan Credit: Fuxuan Xin/Courtesy of NYC & Company

"Support for the Asian community is crucial and has always been at the forefront of our efforts at NYC & Company," NYC & Company president and CEO Fred Dixon said in a statement. "As the second-largest home in the U.S. for the Asian community, we're pleased to now offer a centralized content hub that provides locals and visitors with resources to explore, celebrate and support the vibrant Asian neighborhoods and communities across the city that are a fundamental piece of New York City's essence."