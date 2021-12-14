NYC Is Spotlighting Its Asian Businesses — Here's How to Experience Them All
The new Asian Experience platform highlights Asian restaurants, shops, events, and more in NYC.
At a time when Asian Americans continue to face hatred and hardships, New York City tourism bureau NYC & Company is shining a spotlight on the community with the launch of a new hub called The Asian Experience.
With content geared toward both locals and visitors, the site will serve as a permanent resource for highlighting Asian culture in all five boroughs, with neighborhood guides, videos, interviews, articles, and roundups featuring Asian-owned businesses, cultural events, and community leaders. After all, about 14% of New York City's population is Asian, and it continues to be the fastest-growing race and ethnic group in the city.
The hub will be constantly updated, and currently includes neighborhood guides to Koreatown and Chinatown in Manhattan, Sunset Park in Brooklyn, and Little Bangladesh and Flushing in Queens, as well as a culture guide to Malaysian sites across the city.
Current features include an interview with Moonlynn Tsai and Yin Chang, founders of Heart of Dinner, which delivers meals to elders in Chinatown. (You can also support the organization by stocking up on travel bags and accessories from Asian-owned Lo & Sons this month.)
Also part of the hub is info on annual events, like Lunar New Year (celebrated in 2022 on Feb. 1) and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, plus guides to support both Asian-owned restaurants (like Akino, and Picnic Garden) and shops (like Pearl River Mart and Imperial Ballroom). There are also resources for how to support the Asian community in NYC and beyond, including organizations like Stop Asian Hate, Stop AAPI Hate, and Welcome to Chinatown.
"Support for the Asian community is crucial and has always been at the forefront of our efforts at NYC & Company," NYC & Company president and CEO Fred Dixon said in a statement. "As the second-largest home in the U.S. for the Asian community, we're pleased to now offer a centralized content hub that provides locals and visitors with resources to explore, celebrate and support the vibrant Asian neighborhoods and communities across the city that are a fundamental piece of New York City's essence."
To help New Yorkers and visitors rediscover the city this winter, NYC & Company is also bringing back its NYC Winter Outing program from Jan. 18 through Feb. 13, 2022. This includes NYC Restaurant Week with special deals at select eateries, NYC Broadway Week with two-for-one tickets to participating shows, and NYC Must-See Week with two-for-one tickets to certain attractions, museums, and tours. Also part of the initiative is NYC Hotel Week, running from Jan. 3 through Feb. 13, with up to 22% off select stays.
- NYC Is Spotlighting Its Asian Businesses — Here's How to Experience Them All
- 8 Black Designers to Shop From This Holiday Season (and Year-round)
- This CBD-infused Skin Care Line Makes It Easy to Avoid Harmful Ingredients
- There Are Now Black Santas at Walt Disney World and Disneyland for the First Time in History