This Live Game Show Experience in NYC Mixes Party Games With Fast-paced Thrills

Ever want to be on a game show? While you're waiting for Jeopardy to call, you and three friends can still get the live game show experience in New York City.

Lightbox, an event space in Midtown Manhattan, teamed up with State Lottery Studios to launch the city's first-ever live game show experience called "Game of 1,000 Boxes." Since its opening earlier in April, the experience/show has completely sold out of its first month of time slots for eager game show players wanting to show their skills.

"We believe that consumers deserve more than passive, photo-op experiences. 'Game of 1,000 Boxes,' while visually appealing, is purely driven by the consumer and how they interact with the show. Lightbox is super excited to be introducing what we believe will define the next generation of experiential." said Daphné Jouanneteau, CEO of Lightbox, in a statement.

The company describes this immersive experience as "part game show, part audio-visual thrill ride." Teams of four players compete in high-energy party games and trivia challenges that require teamwork, a good reaction time, puzzle-solving stills, trivia knowledge, and a lot of strategy in order to win a "mystery box" at the end of the game. High scorers can check back weekly to see if they remain at the top of the game's leaderboard. This unique experience is also something guests can do over and over since no two "shows" are the same.

"We wanted to make shiny, loud, and deceptively dumb games you can play with your friends and strangers. A maximalist, socially-driven experience that feels like being on your own strange game show," said Gabe Liberti of State Lottery Studios in a statement.

And since the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, players must fill out a digital health screening form before entering the show for contact tracing, take a temperature check, wear masks at all times, and sanitize their hands or wear gloves before playing.

Shows are available to the public from Friday through Sunday, weekly. Bookings for teams of four are $140 per team. Even though April is currently sold out, there are time slots available beginning in May (at the time this article was written).

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Game of 1,000 Boxes website.