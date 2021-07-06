Tennessee Is Giving Away 10,000 Flight Vouchers to Welcome Travelers Back to the State

Country megastar Brad Paisley's latest single, "City of Music," is such a tremendous ode to the city of Nashville that it inspired an unprecedented tourism campaign. On July 4, Paisley and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that the state is giving away $250 airline vouchers to the first 10,000 travelers who book a two-night stay through TennesseeOnMe.com.

Brad Paisley with Tennessee Governor Lee Credit: Katie Kauss/Courtesy of Tennessee Tourism

"Tennessee is known around the world for its music, scenic beauty, and iconic attractions," Governor Lee said in a statement. "We're ready for people to come back to Tennessee 'on me,' to enjoy live music all over the state created by our talented musicians and songwriters like Brad Paisley."

The Grammy- and Country Music Award-winning artist added, "'City of Music' is a love letter to Nashville and a tribute to all the pilgrims who come to this great city. I'm more excited than ever that live music is back in Tennessee — and bigger than ever."

Historic Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee. Credit: Jed DeKalb/Courtesy of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

To qualify, package reservations must be made through the site, with travel dates from July 11 to Dec. 30, 2021 on flights into Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, or Nashville on the participating airlines (American, Delta, or Southwest). More than 60 hotels are participating in the program and the stays must include an overnight on a Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. Full payment is required at the time of booking, and the offer includes one voucher per package booked, not per person. The vouchers will be sent to the email address used between 48 and 72 hours after booking. (Exact rules and restrictions are detailed here.)

Kayaking on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Credit: Alisa Kessler/Courtesy of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development