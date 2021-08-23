NYC's Museum of Broadway Will Debut Next Summer With Immersive Exhibits of Your Favorite Shows

The curtains will rise on Broadway in a whole new way when the Museum of Broadway makes its debut in Manhattan in the summer of 2022.

Originally conceived as a pop-up attraction slated to welcome visitors in 2020, the pandemic delayed its opening, but also transformed the plans into a permanent exhibit located at 145 West 45th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, right in Times Square.

Described as an "experiential museum that celebrates Broadway's rich history, the behind-the-scenes, and its game changers" on its site, it will be the first permanent museum dedicated to the Great White Way. Visitors can expect The Timeline, which will detail Broadway's history from the beginning with spotlights on pioneers and standout productions; The Game Changers, which will spotlight the "most momentous musicals to change the landscape and trajectory of Broadway;" The Map Room, which will show the theater district's upward movement from the Financial District to Union Square and Herald Square before landing in Times Square; and The Making of a Broadway Show, which will showcase all the people who have a hand in bringing the shows to life every night.

"We really thought it would be this great idea that was a hybrid of both an experiential museum that's very interactive and colorful and fun, as well as making sure that we were really getting the integrity of the history of Broadway, by including costumes and artifacts and historic elements as well," Rubik Marketing's Diane Nicoletti, one of the museum's cofounders, told The New York Times.