Miami's River District Is Expanding With a New Complex — Restaurants, Rooftop Day Club, and Luxury Hotel Included

Between the trendy restaurants, new hotels, and perfectly Instagrammable attractions, Miami's tourism and hospitality industry is constantly evolving. The city is already known for its beaches, but plans for the newest addition to the scene will bring dining, entertainment, and accommodations to another waterfront destination: the Miami River.

Snaking its way through downtown, this historic river will be home to the Riverside Wharf, a 10-story, hospitality-driven entertainment complex that will bring new life to the area. Miami developer Alex Mantecon of MV Real Estate Holdings (MVREH) is working in conjunction with Driftwood Capital to bring this new project to the site which currently houses The Wharf Miami, an open-air event space with food trucks, a bar, lawn games, and more.

Looking in to the Dream Hotel Miami Credit: Courtesy of Riverside Wharf

The Riverside Wharf, which is slated to break ground next year and officially open in 2025, will be a 200,000-square-foot, two-tower development featuring a revamped and expanded version of The Wharf Miami; 16,000 square feet of signature restaurants; a 12,000-square-foot event hall; a 30,000-square-foot nightclub and rooftop dayclub adding to Miami's already lively party scene; and a private marina capable of accommodating megayachts. For travelers looking for a place to stay in the heart of all the action, the Riverside Wharf will also feature a new, 165-room luxury property from Dream Hotel Group.

"It was clear for us from the beginning that the whole submarket of downtown Miami, Brickell and the Miami River was lacking a highly activated lifestyle hotel that could cater to a discerning demographic looking for more than just a room and a couple of restaurants," Jay Stein, CEO of Dream Hotel Group, told Travel + Leisure. "Instead, what we're creating here is a fully activated entertainment, gastronomic, experiential lifestyle hub, a destination of its own within Miami."

The Miami River District has grown rapidly in recent years, and the Riverside Wharf will complement that development with its unique offerings, especially the private marina, which is actually not a common feature for downtown hotels, Stein added.

The entrance to the Dream Hotel Miami Credit: Courtesy of Riverside Wharf

"What excites us the most about this project is providing a one-of-a-kind riverwalk experience that is representative of the forward-thinking mentality of the City of Miami," Mantecon of MV Real Estate Holdings told T+L. "Miami is on the cusp of a golden age unlike any it has ever seen before. This is the time to bring the community a venue that meets the need for an entertainment-first, lifestyle-driven district."