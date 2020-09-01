3 of the Best Hotels in Los Angeles to Stay and Explore

Travel may be changing, but that doesn't mean you need to forgo taking an adventure forever. Want to be prepared for your next vacation? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are three hotels worth exploring on your next trip to Los Angeles, California.

The Santa Monica Proper

In 2019, Santa Monica Proper opened its doors bringing a new kind of luxury to the Westside of Los Angeles. Designed by Kelly Wearstler, the hotel’s 271 rooms and indoor spaces all come in earthy and organic tones meant to mimic the Pacific ocean, which sits right down the block. But, if the beach isn’t your thing, that’s OK because you can also enjoy the only rooftop pool on the Westside, along with a bar and restaurant, that also sits atop the hotel. The Santa Monica Proper also offers guests access to beach cruisers worthy of a ride down the oceanfront bike path, as well as surfboards for those who are ready to hang 10.

In the area: Outside The Santa Monica Proper visitors will find a number of streets to explore. Just a few blocks away is arguably the cutest shopping street in Santa Monica, Montana Avenue. Walk up a few blocks, grab a coffee, shop, or just take in the sights. After you're done shopping, take your Proper Hotel bicycle and head to Venice Beach. There, you can stop in at Chulita, a delicious Mexican restaurant where you can grab the ultimate takeout box—ready to go tacos and margaritas.

Price: The Proper starts at 381.65/night.

Hotel Figueroa

Downtown Los Angeles has long been an artistic mecca, and Hotel Figueroa highlights that scene perfectly. And, it’s got a feminist history that you need to know about. Hotel Figueroa opened in 1926 as an exclusive women's hostel by the YWCA. At the time, the hotel was "financed, built and operated by and for femininity" and served as a safe haven for women travelers. The hotel has maintained its social conscience and political image and today still stands as a place of inclusion for all.

In 2018, Hotel Figueroa emerged from a two-year restoration project inspired by its original 1926 Spanish design. The 13-story luxury hotel now features 268 rooms and suites, along with a 10,000 square feet of event space. The hotel also showcases some of the best local artists with rotating displays in the lobby.

Though it’s located in the heart of downtown, there are still plenty of outdoor spaces for guests to enjoy, especially around its iconic coffin-shaped pool, which feels ultra-private thanks to the surrounding lush plant life. And, guests can even get food delivered right to their chaise lounge chair from Veranda Al Fresco, serving up all the best bites of Mexico City-inspired fare.

Around the area: Outside the hotel, guests can explore all that downtown Los Angeles has to offer, and one of its greatest gifts is its astonishingly tasty coffee scene. For a taste of what we mean, visit Bloom & Plume, a coffee and flower shop that will delight all your senses.

Price: Hotel Figueroa starts at $249/night

Beverly Hills Hotel

For more than a century The Beverly Hills Hotel, part of the Dorchester Collection, has been the spot for Hollywood’s biggest stars. But, everyone who comes can feel like an a-lister by walking up its signature red carpet to enter the grand lobby.

Guests of the hotel can choose from stunning hotel rooms or individual bungalows, depending on if they are looking for a spot to see and be seen or seeking a bit more privacy. For the ultimate oasis, grab a bungalow with a private pool, so you never have to leave your private pad. But, for those looking for company, the hotel’s pool is a wonderful socializing option. Built in 1938, the pool feels like a true beach club. With a custom cabana by Gray Malin and a bar nearby it’s the spot to be for star treatment.

Around the area: Just down the block sits Rodeo Drive, one of the most famed shopping streets in the nation, including Chanel, Fendi, Gucci, Rolex, Dior, and so much more. But just because you’re in Beverly Hills doesn’t mean everything has to be ultra-fancy. In fact, one of its longest-standing and most delicious restaurants is a simple sandwich shop known as Nate and Al’s. The restaurant serves deli favorites, blending new traditions with the classics. You can’t go wrong with its Hollywood sandwich.