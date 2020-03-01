How to Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles Like a Local

Three years ago, my husband and I moved from London to Los Angeles on a whim with plans for a sunny sabbatical. Now, having opened The Draycott in Pacific Palisades and Olivetta in West Hollywood, we have fallen in love with this Los Angeles lifestyle.

But even now that we are Angelenos, we still love playing tourist and adventuring around this city, sprinkling in local adventures with our favorite food spots. Here are some of our favorite ways to spend a few hours soaking up the best this city has to offer both in culture and cuisine.

Korean Barbecue and Spa Pampering

Drive downtown to WiSpa and prebook your scrub and massage before spending an hour in the jade sauna, clay sauna, and ice room, before grabbing a table at Park’s BBQ for Korean barbecue.

Huevos and Hiking

Morning hike to Inspiration Point at Will Roger’s in Pacific Palisades to take in the scenic views, and then enjoy Huevos Rancheros and the best Bloody Mary in town at The Draycott in Palisades Village.

Brunch and Home Decor Browsing

Wander through Apartment by The Line before brunching at San Vicente Bungalows, which is members only, so if you aren’t a member, find a friend who is one as this is a very special LA hideaway.

Pasta and a Bike Ride

Rent bikes at Perry’s in Santa Monica and ride to Venice. Park your bikes at Felix and if you don’t have a booking, try to go early and walk in to sit at the bar.

Middle Eastern Bites and Contemporary Art

Enjoy an afternoon visit to MOCA — don’t miss the gift shop — before tucking into an early dinner at Bavel (don’t miss the malawach, Yemin fried bread, served with zhoug, a spicy condiment made from California’s famed Harry’s Berries strawberries).

Chicken Sandwiches and Culture

Go for a morning visit to The Broad — prebook to see Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrors — and grab a chicken sandwich at Howlin’ Rays.

A Coastal Mediterranean Meal and Shopping

Olivetta Restaurant in LA Credit: Courtesy of Olivetta

Spend an afternoon shopping on Melrose Avenue; my favorites are Ganni, Union, and Maxfield. Follow this with dinner at Olivetta: Don’t miss Mel’s tequila cocktail and chef Michael Fiorelli’s lobster spaghetti.

Eggs and Exploring

Pair your morning coffee from G & B Coffee with a sandwich at EggSlut and wander around Grand Central Market.

Doughnuts and Scooters

Tacos and Stroll

Take a stroll along the LA River, stopping for a taco at Tacos y Birria La Unica.

Veggies and Kicks

Head east to Los Feliz for lunch at Kismet and then wander to Undefeated to pick up some LA-cool sneakers.