5 Things You Haven't Done Yet in Los Angeles

Want to be ready for your next adventure? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are five awesome activities to try on your next visit to Los Angeles, California.

Pay a Visit to the Original Farmer’s Market

To get a taste of what Los Angeles has to offer, start your journey at The Original Farmer’s Market, a marketplace that’s been an LA staple since 1934. The one-time dairy field was transformed by two entrepreneurs who had the ingenious idea to invite local farmers to park their trucks on the property and sell fresh produce to the public. A few of the many famous visitors to the Farmers Market include President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Frank Sinatra, and even a visit from The Beatles. Now, the thriving market features more than 100 specialty shops, produce stands, food vendors, and sit-down restaurants. It’s open every day, rain or shine.

Price: Visiting is free; parking is free with validation.

Take a Hike

Hiking is an Angelino favorite pastime. While there are way too many excellent spots to list here, there is one off-the-beaten-path trail you can’t miss: Tuna Canyon Trail. Head to the Santa Monica mountains and find the three-mile loop that’s perfect for all skill levels. It comes with epic views of the Pacific Ocean, and on the way up, you can even spy on a few Los Angeles mega-mansions and dream about who lives inside.

Price: Free.

Try a YogAqua Class

In Los Angeles, you can’t do any activity without taking it up a notch. So that means if you want to do yoga, you also have to get on the water. To do that, come down to Marina Del Ray to take a class with YOGAqua, a standup paddleboard yoga experience you won’t soon forget. Established in 2011, YOGAqua is open to all levels and guides students through a Vinyasa flow with customized and detailed instruction for the paddleboard. That means even if you’ve never practiced yoga or been on a standup paddleboard you’ll be able to follow this 90-minute class.

Price: $44 for a single class.

Go on a Self-guided Art Tour

Looking for a bit of Los Angeles art culture? Head to Abbot Kinney. Sure, it’s got some of the coolest shopping in Southern California, but it’s also packed with murals painted by some truly amazing local artists. For a self-guided art tour, simply start walking from one end to the other and have your camera out for picture-perfect moments in front of murals like the Love Wall, Rag & Bone, and many more. Check out this guide for artist information.

Price: Free.

Take a Surf Lesson and Hang 10

It’s always endless summer in Los Angeles, making it an ideal place to dip your toes in the water and learn to surf. And there’s perhaps no company more perfect for teaching you how than Kapowui. The surf school is constantly rated as the highest in the area by satisfied customers who learned how to paddle, stand up, and do it all with a smile.