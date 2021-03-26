Rent.com crunched the numbers to figure out which U.S. cities are the least crowded.

These Are the Least-crowded Cities in the U.S.

If you're feeling cramped by your big city, small studio lifestyle (especially during the pandemic), this list is for you.

Rent.com crunched the numbers to figure out which U.S. cities are the least crowded. The site considered all cities with a population above 50,000 and more than 10 square miles of land area, then divided the former by the latter to determine population density.

The winner? Anchorage, Alaska.

With 288,000 residents, Anchorage may be Alaska's most populated city, but with just 169 people per square mile, there's still space to spread out. Anchorage combines a charming downtown area with gorgeous mountain views and easy access to glaciers, lakes, and parts of the Alaskan interior only reachable by seaplane and ski-plane.

While the summer days may stretch on, winters in Alaska are less pleasant, which is likely a contributor to its status as the least-crowded city in the U.S.

Anchorage, Alaska downtown skyline Image zoom Credit: Blue Poppy/Getty Images

Other warmer locales in the top 10 include Port Arthur, Texas; Augusta, Georgia; and North Port, Florida — the only city in Florida that has an entire state forest within city limits.

Like Port Arthur, which is located about 90 miles from Houston, Rent.com points out that many of these lesser populated oases are near major cities. Some also sit at interesting intersections. "Being so close to Louisiana, Port Arthur offers up the best in Texas charm and Cajun cuisine," Rent.com stated.

Buckeye, Arizona; Suffolk, Virginia; Carson City, Nevada; and Goodyear, Arizona followed Anchorage, respectively, rounding out the top five. To see the full list, visit Rent.com.