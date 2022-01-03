Well Spent: The Best Places in Dublin to Eat, Drink, and Shop

Travel's making a comeback, and we're here to help you make the most of it by highlighting a few of the destinations that are eagerly awaiting your return, like Dublin, Ireland.

Ireland is open for travelers once again, and there's no better place to celebrate than in its capital, Dublin. The city is brimming with history, culture, delightful restaurants, and of course, a pub scene that can't be beat. Ready to visit? Here are all the things to see and do on a weekend trip to The Pale.

Check into The Shelbourne

If you're coming to Dublin, you might as well do it right by booking a stay at The Shelbourne, one of the city's most luxurious and history-filled hotels. The hotel has been in operation for nearly 200 years and has acted as the hospitality heartbeat of the city ever since its opening day. Located just steps away from Dublin's main attractions, including St. Stephen's Green, the hotel is the ideal place to lay your head at night and be ready to explore more in the morning. The hotel also happens to be home to some rather fantastic guest experiences, like an in-house genealogist who can help you trace your Irish roots during your stay. (Rooms starting at about $500/night.)

Get breakfast at Brother Hubbard

Start the day the right way with coffee and a decadent breakfast at Brother Hubbard. The shop, founded by Garrett Fitzgerald and James Boland in 2012, serves every kind of caffeinated beverage you'd ever desire alongside a bunch menu featuring tasty treats with a Middle Eastern flair. Not sure what to order? Just get the Mezze Tray, which offers a little bit of everything. (Mezze Tray $14.50.)

Head out on a 1916 Rebellion Walking Tour

Soak in the city's history with a unique historical tour alongside author, historian, and founder of the 1916 rebellion Walking Tour, Lorcan Collins. Collins will share the historical background of the 1916 Easter Rising while walking you through some key locations around the city. And he does so with both pitch-perfect accuracy and a whole lot of fun. (Private tour: $150, or group tour for $15/per person.)

A viewpoint over the bridges along the river Liffey looking towards the Docklands area at night in Dublin, Ireland Credit: David Soanes/Getty Images

Snag lunch at Fish Shop

Go local for lunch by stopping into the adorably quant Fish Shop, a restaurant named the Best Seafood Experience in Ireland by the Irish Restaurant Awards in 2019 and the Best Fish and Chip Shop in Ireland by Catherine Cleary of the Irish Times in 2017. Come for — what else — a solid plate of fish and chips, and stay for its stellar wine selection, too. (Fish and chips plates starting at $14.95.)

Make your way to Brown Thomas for a personal shopping experience

Need to find the perfect outfit for a night out in Dublin? Head to Brown Thomas, the crème de la crème of department stores in Ireland. The four-chain department store sells the most luxurious clothing, cosmetics, and homeware goods. But, for something unique, book a personal shopping experience. With the experience, you get to work one-on-one with a personal stylist who will pick out the best threads and accessories and have you walking out looking rather dapper. (Personal shopping available free of charge.)

Visit the stunning Trinity College Library

Easily one of the most beautiful libraries in the world, Trinity College Library is a can't-miss sight in Dublin. Housed within Trinity College University, the Library is a breathtaking sight to behold with its rich wood shelves stacked from floor to ceiling with books from all over the globe. And, in the library, there's a small display highlighting the Book of Kells, an illuminated manuscript of the four gospels of the Christian New Testament. (Tour the library for $18/per person.)

Dine on the Early Bird Special at Richmond

Small but mighty, Richmond is well-known as one of the city's most creative dining venues that also comes with some relatively reasonable prices. For a great deal and a taste of its best dishes, book a table for the restaurant's "early bird" special, which comes with three dishes for just €31.90 (about $36), which includes starters like barbecue mackerel with beets, kohlrabi, buttermilk, and main dishes like glazed lamb shoulder with fondant potato, artichoke, aubergine, anchovy, and capers. Don't worry about eating early. This only means you can get to our next stop even sooner. (Order the early bird for €31.90/$36.)

Order a pint or a dram at The Palace Bar