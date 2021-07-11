With Cutting-edge Architecture and World-class Museums, Doha Is a City For the Future

So what does it feel like to be in Doha, this prosperous city of the future? Does everyone drive a Ferrari and shop all day? Well, yes and no. I've been lucky enough to visit Qatar a couple times a year for the past 15 years as part of my work as an editor and design consultant, and a few things always stand out. Qataris get up early, with the first call to prayer at around 5 a.m. The desert sun rises fast and blazes hot. (It can be 110 degrees in the shade in summer, but from October to February, it's a pleasant 75 degrees on average—similar to L.A., if a little more humid.)