Where to Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month in NYC

From Queens to Manhattan, here's where to find some incredible food, fun, and culture.

NYC & Company wants you to take an “NYC-cation” and explore all the best Hispanic and Latino neighborhoods across the five boroughs to mark the end of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

“In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, NYC & Company invites locals and regional visitors to join in celebrating New York City’s Hispanic and Latino communities, this month and beyond,” Fred Dixon, president of NYC & Company, said in a statement. “With vibrant neighborhoods, world-class museums, authentic dining offerings, exciting hotel options and more to safely explore across the five boroughs, in addition to special celebrations taking place virtually this year, we encourage New Yorkers to mask up, support local businesses and consider a staycation in their own back yard.”

To help people make the most of their visit, NYC & Company put together a quick guide to a few featured neighborhoods, including where to eat, stay, and what to do.

East Harlem, or “El Barrio” (Manhattan)

East Harlem, the company explained, “was once home to the borough's first Little Italy. After the First World War, a new wave of émigrés from Puerto Rico settled in the neighborhood and during the century that followed, Italian Harlem became East Harlem—also known as ‘El Barrio.’”

In East Harlem, the company suggests visiting El Museo del Barrio, which specializes in Puerto Rican, Caribbean, and Latin American art. As for where to eat, it suggests grabbing a bite at the Zona de Cuba, a Cuban restaurant offering “delicious and authentic food like vaca frita and ropa vieja.”

Washington Heights & Inwood (Manhattan)

For another stop, head over to Washington Heights, known as the “Little Dominican Republic.” In the neighborhood, NYC & Company suggests visiting The Met Cloisters, an “extraordinary museum, located in Fort Tryon Park, [that] is made up of relocated Romanesque abbeys, with a collection dedicated to art and treasures from the Middle Ages.” From there, grab a bite at El Floridita, which offers a fusion of traditional Cuban and Dominican flavors.

Jackson Heights (Queens)

Lastly, the company highlights Jackson Heights, a neighborhood brimming with “cuisine and culture from Latin America and beyond. The neighborhood is also home to one of New York City’s largest LGBTQ+ communities.”

In the neighborhood, it suggests checking out the “architectural masterpieces including two of the most well-known and skillfully-crafted garden apartment buildings featuring European Renaissance-inspired design and interesting history, The Chateau, 34-05 to 34-47 80th Street and The Towers, 33-15 to 33-51 80th Street.”

As for where to eat, it says Los Arrieros Restaurant is the place to be. There, diners can grab “deep beefy flavors with a rich broth made with potatoes, green plantains, yuca, beef, chicken or pork.”