'Bridgerton' Comes to Life on This Mini-tour Around London and Bath

Now is your chance to plan a truly incomparable vacation.

After the breakout success of everyone's new favorite Netflix costume drama series, Bridgerton, tour company Contiki has created a brand new tour of London and Bath to let fans of the show see some of its real-life locations (and even get a taste of what it's like to be Daphne Bridgerton herself).

The Bridgerton-inspired Mini Break is a four-day tour starting in Bath, England, where you can visit Beaufort Square, Trim Street, Abbey Street, the Holbourne Museum of Art and the Bath Assembly Rooms, all of which are locations seen in the Netflix show. In addition, you can take a trip to Bath's famous Royal Crescent, which is depicted as both the Featherington family home and Siena Rosso's London flat.

And, as a treat, guests will be able to visit Sally Lunn Bunn Shop for a delicious "bunn." Overnight accommodation in Bath is at The Old Mill Hotel, near the River Avon.

From Bath, guests will travel to London, where they can visit Greenwich's Ranger's House on Chesterfield Walk (a.k.a. The Bridgerton's wisteria-covered home), with the option of visiting the Hackney Empire Theater where Siena Rosso sings in the show. Guests can also take a trip to Hampton Court Palace (once King Henry VIII's real-life home), which is portrayed as the home of Queen Charlotte in the show.

Afternoon Tea table setting at The Rubens at The Palace Credit: Courtesy of Contiki

Other London stops include Pall Mall and the Reform Club, both of which served as backdrops to the show. Plus, guests will be treated to afternoon tea at the regal Rubens at the Palace, where they will also be able to stay overnight. Even Daphne herself would be jealous of such a luxurious stay.

The four-day trip is available to book now and begins on Sept. 16, 2021. Rates for this trip begin at $965 on its own, or guests can book their air travel at the same time for rates starting at around $1,700. Special financing beginning at $152 per month is also available, if you want to pay for your trip over time.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Contiki website.