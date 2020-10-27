You Can Spend an Entire Weekend in One of America’s Most Culturally Rich Cities for $50

While international travel is limited, Booking.com highlights domestic neighborhoods that showcase our cultural diversity in a new campaign, America is for Everyone.

In a time when the nation can feel so divided, one travel company is reminding us it’s our diversity that makes the country so strong. To launch its America Is for Everyone campaign, Booking.com is offering $50 weekend-long stays — to represent the unity of the 50 states — at 10 select hotels in culturally rich neighborhoods.

As a way to experience global travel within our borders, travelers can book the two-night visits starting on Nov. 16 at 12 p.m. ET at selected hotels for stays on the nights of Nov. 20 and 21 to experience these destinations with a “custom-designed and safety-first itinerary” in order to “enjoy authentic meals, historical tours, and more unforgettable experiences.”

Image zoom Pagoda Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii. | Credit: Booking.com

“In these challenging times, it’s important to remember that it’s the diverse backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives representing so much of the world that have made this country what it is today,” Booking.com’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Arjan Dijk, said in a statement. “We hope the ‘America Is For Everyone’ experiences help quench Americans' collective curiosity and inspire travelers to seek out new experiences they may not have realized existed so close to home.”