You Can Spend an Entire Weekend in One of America’s Most Culturally Rich Cities for $50
While international travel is limited, Booking.com highlights domestic neighborhoods that showcase our cultural diversity in a new campaign, America is for Everyone.
In a time when the nation can feel so divided, one travel company is reminding us it’s our diversity that makes the country so strong. To launch its America Is for Everyone campaign, Booking.com is offering $50 weekend-long stays — to represent the unity of the 50 states — at 10 select hotels in culturally rich neighborhoods.
As a way to experience global travel within our borders, travelers can book the two-night visits starting on Nov. 16 at 12 p.m. ET at selected hotels for stays on the nights of Nov. 20 and 21 to experience these destinations with a “custom-designed and safety-first itinerary” in order to “enjoy authentic meals, historical tours, and more unforgettable experiences.”
The destinations include hotels in the Vietnamese neighborhood of Factors Row in New Orleans; Little Ethiopia in Silver Spring, Maryland; Greektown in Tarpon Spring, Florida; Germantown in Frankenmuth, Michigan; the Dutch area of Oak Harbor, Washington; Little Haiti in Miami; Little India in Jersey City, New Jersey; the Mexican Cultural District in Denver; the Japanese area of Honolulu; and the Danish Village in Solvang, California.
“In these challenging times, it’s important to remember that it’s the diverse backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives representing so much of the world that have made this country what it is today,” Booking.com’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Arjan Dijk, said in a statement. “We hope the ‘America Is For Everyone’ experiences help quench Americans' collective curiosity and inspire travelers to seek out new experiences they may not have realized existed so close to home.”
The hopeful message of unity showcased in the company’s campaign for travel in November is just one of many campaigns travel companies are launching around Election Day. Hotels.com is going the other direction and allowing one traveler the chance to literally stay “under a rock” from Nov. 2 to 7. Lyft is also offering discounted rides to the polls on Election Day in select cities and Hertz is offering an additional rental car day for those who pick up their cars on Nov. 2 or 3.