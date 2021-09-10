The Best Pools in Las Vegas — From Luxe Hotels to Beach Clubs

The best pools in Las Vegas are actually some of the best in the entire world. Just add water to the city's hot desert climate and legendary party scenes, and you've got epic swimming pool complexes with everything from celebrity DJs and a 40-foot sports screen to spa-inspired lounge chairs and gourmet food.

Keep in mind that many Las Vegas hotels offer multiple pools on one property, so there's an oasis for everyone, whether you want to dance all day or sleep off the night before. Dive in for the details.

Note that pool hours, capacity, and admission cost change daily at most pools. We recommend checking with your specific resort for the most current information.

Stadium Swim, Circa Resort & Casino

Stadium swim at Circa Resort & Casino Credit: Courtesy of Circa Resort & Casino

Stadium Swim, situated inside Circa Resort & Casino, has earned its spot as one of the best pools in Las Vegas. Located on three different levels, each of the six outdoor pools has a view of the massive, 40-foot high-definition screen. That means you and up to 4,000 revelers can soak, tan, party, and simultaneously watch the big game. The pool also has some of the latest hours of operation in Vegas, plus it opens an hour early for hotel guests to snag one of the hundreds of sun loungers. Oh, and it's open 365 days a year.

Resorts World Las Vegas Pools

Pool at Resorts World Las Vegas Credit: Megan Blair

When Resorts World Las Vegas Pool opened in 2021, it ushered in the largest swimming pool complex on the Strip, with seven individual pools, each with its own identity. The Main Pool, for example, holds wet deck chairs and a retail shop, while the Bimini Pool offers water activities, a lawn for games, and a massive bar. Got kids? The Family Pool has interactive water features and shady cabanas to rent.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Pool

Virgin Hotel Las Vegas pool Credit: Courtesy of Virgin Hotels

The Virgin Hotels Las Vegas pool is one of the city's newest and best. When Virgin Hotels took over the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, it swapped out the pulsing Rehab pool party scene with a serene deck outfitted with oversize daybeds and loungers in the resort's "desert modern" style. If you still want some lively action, the two-story Elia Beach Club hosts DJs and offers a sexy, Mediterranean-inspired ambience.

NoMad Las Vegas Pool

NoMad Las Vegas pool Credit: Courtesy of MGM

The NoMad Las Vegas, a boutique hotel within the larger Park MGM resort, has a private rooftop pool on the sixth floor. The space was inspired by Morocco's Majorelle Garden and its serene, intimate vibe makes it the perfect spot to ditch the crowds and noise and dig into small plates from Eleven Madison Park's Daniel Humm. Rattan loungers feature plush padding that encourages guests to truly chill out for a relaxing pool visit.

Park MGM Pools

Park MGM bungalow by the pool Credit: Courtesy of Hotels.com

Park MGM is home to three of the best pools in Vegas. The North Pool is the spot to party, with poolside DJs and private cabanas, and the East Pool offers a lounge bar and VIP section. Head to the South Pool for upgraded poolside food and cocktails like spicy tuna poke and frosé. Traveling with a group? The Park Bungalow is a next-level cabana with space for 20 revelers.

Delano Beach Club

Delano Beach Club chairs Credit: Courtesy of MGM

The Delano Beach Club, inside the Delano hotel tower (part of the Mandalay Bay resort), offers a quiet, Miami-inspired pool respite. Expect white furniture, a large in-water chess sculpture, and a handful of beachy hammocks. Cabana rentals come with pool toys and nonalcoholic drinks, plus all guests can order cocktails and food from the adjacent Delano Bites. Delano guests also have access to the rowdier pool over at Mandalay Bay Beach.

Go Pool Dayclub, Flamingo

Aerial view of GO Pool at Flamingo Las Vegas Credit: Courtesy of Flamingo Las Vegas

That old Club Med vibe — nonstop activities, dance-offs, raft races — is alive and well at Go Pool, where a big, tropical retreat surrounded by 15 acres contains an undulating pool, cascading waterfall, and all the adult antics you can handle. While Jell-O shots and go-go dancers might not be your thing, if you can put up with them, you'll get one of the most surprising cabana values on the Strip. Rentals include a bottle of liquor with mixers, fresh fruit, lounge chairs, a mini fridge stocked with water and rolled iced towels, and a cabana host at your beck and call. In the summer, the Go Pool Dayclub goes full party scene with DJs and drink specials.

Boulevard Pool, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Boulevard Pool, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Credit: Courtesy of The Cosmopolitan

One of three pool areas at the Cosmopolitan, the multilevel Boulevard Pool has an unobstructed view of the Strip below. Big shareable daybeds give cover from the sun, and you can hang out in the wading pool, play ping-pong and foosball, or belly up to one of three bars. While many Las Vegas pools close at 5 p.m., the Boulevard springs to life at twilight, when either Dive In movies play on the 65-foot screen or the pool becomes a mellow concert venue with live jazz music performances. Note that the Boulevard Pool is for hotel guests only.

Liquid Pool Lounge, Aria Resort & Casino

Sky pool, Liquid at Aria, Aria Resort & Casino Credit: Courtesy of Aria Resort & Casino

The modern Tahitian vibe at Liquid is less frantic than higher-volume dayclubs, and its 1200 square feet qualifies as intimate, so you can enjoy a good mix of local DJs and the industry's A-listers without battling a throng of dancers. Eight secluded cabanas are each outfitted with flat-screen TVs, a private pool, two daybeds, and a fridge. Handcrafted wicker daybeds and lounges surround the pool for a more integrated experience. Order from Light Group executive chef Brian Massie's menu poolside or at Liquid's own restaurant.

Bellagio Pools

Resort pool at Bellagio Credit: Courtesy of Bellagio

If a gyrating crowd of thousands isn't your thing, you'll likely appreciate the scene at the garden pool area that the Bellagio has transformed into its Cypress Premier Lounges. Sedate and private, this is all paid seating, and it includes a personal host, infused water, smoothie shots, Evian misters, and chilled towels. Order food, drinks, and poolside massages from a menu. For extra privacy, reserve a cabana at one of the four other pools — it comes with an HD television, a fully stocked refrigerator, and pool rafts.

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas Pool

The Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas pool was once the Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas pool. Not a whole lot has changed — and that's a good thing. The outdoor luxury pool is still located on the eighth floor, offering fabulous views over CityCenter and the glittery Strip. You'll find the same two pools, two Jacuzzis, and an intimate plunge pool. Even the statuesque palm trees are still growing under the desert sun. What has changed, however, is personalized waiter service and light meals like tacos and hummus with veggies from the Pool Cafe. Cabana rentals include a complimentary mini bar stocked with nonalcoholic beverages. Bottle service is also available. Expect to see Champagne buckets filled with ice and guests relaxing on blue lounge chairs.

Wet Republic, MGM Grand

Wet Republic at MGM Grand Credit: Courtesy of MGM

Otherwise known as the "Ultra Pool" at MGM Grand, Wet Republic packs thousands of revelers into a 6,000-square-foot complex that includes two saltwater pools and a 2,500-square-foot open-air lounge, plus loungers, daybeds, cabanas, bungalows, and six private VIP dipping pools. An expanded DJ booth sits under massive LED displays with special effects, and the marble bar stretches for 95 feet. Order pitchers of drinks, all served in the crisp, blue-and-white venue by models — Wet Republic doesn't hire; it holds casting calls.

EBC Pool, Encore Las Vegas

EBC at Encore with bright red pool lounge chairs Credit: Courtesy of Encore Las Vegas

White wicker and wood and brilliant red drapery punctuate this lush, three-pool complex. Patrons lounge on oversize lily pads and dance under shower poles. Those who splurge enjoy private bungalows overlooking the Strip, with private dipping pools, showers, and climate control. Daybeds have private safes for stashing belongings, and the 26 cabanas are outfitted with refrigerators and flat-screen TVs.

Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, Caesars Palace

Apollo Pool, Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, Caesars Palace Credit: Courtesy of Caesars Palace

Classical landscaping, Roman statues, and a flowing 18-foot waterfall make this oasis fittingly palatial. Its 30 cabanas are spread around seven distinctively different pools. Gamblers, the Fortuna Pool is one of the few on the Strip with swim-up blackjack. There's a separate adults-only Venus Pool. Just wander the pools until you find one that fits, but note that Bacchus Pool is invite only.

Wynn Las Vegas Pool

Wynn Las Vegas resort pool Credit: Courtesy of Wynn Las Vegas

With four pools of different sizes and surrounding manicured gardens, the Wynn scene is secluded and grown up. The 46 cabanas contain flat-screen TVs with cable, misting systems, and complimentary nonalcoholic drinks, plus snacks and a telephone; 15 cabanas are available only to guests staying in the Tower Suites. The service is outstanding: Hosts act as waiters, concierges, and personal butlers. Reserve a massage in the dedicated cabana or play blackjack at the Cabana Bar — it all feels discreet and exclusive.

Night Swim at XS, Encore Las Vegas

XS at Encore at night time Credit: Courtesy of Encore Las Vegas

At XS, inspired by the curves of the human body, rolling an electronic dance party from day into night actually works. Guests are encouraged to shed their club clothes and wear their best swimwear while dancing under the stars and in the pool at the Sunday after-dark party. The 26 poolside cabanas sprawling over two stories allow guests to take in a panoramic view of the party scene.

Tao Beach, The Venetian