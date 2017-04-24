30 Cities Where People Under 30 Want to Live Right Now

By Talia Lakritz / ThisIsInsider.com April 24, 2017
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This story originally appeared on ThisIsInsider.com.

Millennials will go to extreme lengths to live in expensive cities instead of languishing in the suburbs.

Nestpick, an apartment hunting site, compiled the Millennials Cities Ranking based on 16 factors to determine which places are the most desirable to this much-discussed age bracket.

The ranking examined essentials like the cost of living, accessibility of public transportation, and employment opportunities. It also considered factors of particular interest to millennials such as internet speed, gender equality, the affordability of beer, and the number of Apple stores per capita.

Here are the 30 cities where millennials live.

30. Glasgow, United Kingdom

Credit: Getty Images

St. Andrew's in the Square Church in Glasgow, Scotland.

29. Vienna, Austria

Credit: Yadid Levy/Getty Images

Rooftop cafe with view over Vienna Skyline in Austria.

28. Madrid, Spain

Credit: Sylvain Sonnet/Getty Images

People picnic in Parque Del Buen Retiro in Madrid, Spain.

27. Marseille, France

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Marseille cityscape by the sea.

26. Oslo, Norway

Credit: Getty Images

People enjoy the outdoors at the restaurant of Astrup Fearnley Museum in Oslo, Norway.

25. Bristol, United Kingdom

Credit: Nigel Noyes/Getty Images

People relax by the river at Hotwells, Bristol.

24. Toronto, Canada

Credit: Zia Syed

Toronto's skyline at night.

23. Auckland, New Zealand

Credit: Matthew Micah Wright/Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Couples walk down the Viaduct Basin boardwalk.

22. Bordeaux, France

Credit: Getty Images/Robert Harding World Imagery

Tram rolling through the historic quarter of Bordeaux, Aquitaine, France.

21. Manchester, United Kingdom

Credit: Getty Images

A view of Piccadilly Gardens square, the biggest in the city.

20. Helsinki, Finland

Credit: Lauri Rotko/Getty Images

The Market Square is Helsinki's most international and famous market.

19. Prague, Czech Republic

Credit: John Harper/Getty Images

View of the city from rooftops.

18. Nantes, France

Credit: Valery Voennyy/Getty Images

People wait for the tramway on square Elisa Mercoeur in Nantes, France.

17. Rotterdam, Netherlands

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Rotterdam skyline during sunset.

16. London, United Kingdom

Credit: Johan Mouchet

Pedestrians cross the Millennium Bridge in London.

To see the rest of the cities, see the original story at ThisIsInsider.com.

By Talia Lakritz / ThisIsInsider.com