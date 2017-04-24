30 Cities Where People Under 30 Want to Live Right Now
This story originally appeared on ThisIsInsider.com.
Millennials will go to extreme lengths to live in expensive cities instead of languishing in the suburbs.
Related: This Former Rock Star Abandoned His Successful Music Career to Move 1,200 Miles to Croatia
Nestpick, an apartment hunting site, compiled the Millennials Cities Ranking based on 16 factors to determine which places are the most desirable to this much-discussed age bracket.
Related: Incredible Photos That Will Change the Way You See the Earth
The ranking examined essentials like the cost of living, accessibility of public transportation, and employment opportunities. It also considered factors of particular interest to millennials such as internet speed, gender equality, the affordability of beer, and the number of Apple stores per capita.
Related: Stunning Photos of Redheads from Around the World
Here are the 30 cities where millennials live.
30. Glasgow, United Kingdom
St. Andrew's in the Square Church in Glasgow, Scotland.
29. Vienna, Austria
Rooftop cafe with view over Vienna Skyline in Austria.
28. Madrid, Spain
People picnic in Parque Del Buen Retiro in Madrid, Spain.
27. Marseille, France
The Marseille cityscape by the sea.
26. Oslo, Norway
People enjoy the outdoors at the restaurant of Astrup Fearnley Museum in Oslo, Norway.
25. Bristol, United Kingdom
People relax by the river at Hotwells, Bristol.
24. Toronto, Canada
Toronto's skyline at night.
23. Auckland, New Zealand
Couples walk down the Viaduct Basin boardwalk.
22. Bordeaux, France
Tram rolling through the historic quarter of Bordeaux, Aquitaine, France.
21. Manchester, United Kingdom
A view of Piccadilly Gardens square, the biggest in the city.
20. Helsinki, Finland
The Market Square is Helsinki's most international and famous market.
19. Prague, Czech Republic
View of the city from rooftops.
18. Nantes, France
People wait for the tramway on square Elisa Mercoeur in Nantes, France.
17. Rotterdam, Netherlands
The Rotterdam skyline during sunset.
16. London, United Kingdom
Pedestrians cross the Millennium Bridge in London.
To see the rest of the cities, see the original story at ThisIsInsider.com.