The 25 Best American Cities to Live In if You Want to Keep Your New Year's Resolutions

Image zoom KingWu/Getty Images

Depending on where you live, keeping your New Year's resolutions might be easier than you think.

House Method ranked the 100 largest cities in the US on four of the most common New Year's resolutions — exercise, healthy eating, saving money, and reducing stress.

Scottsdale, Arizona, is the best place to live if you want to keep your New Year's resolutions, with high marks for its healthy food options and affordability. The No. 1 city for eating healthy and reducing stress was Anaheim, California, while Plano, Texas, ranked first for saving money.

Here are the top 25 US cities that are best for keeping New Year's resolutions.

25. Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota, might not be great for healthy eating (No. 58) or exercise (No. 44), but the city ranked well for reducing stress and saving money.

24. Garland, Texas

Garland, Texas, ranked highly for healthy eating — it came in as the seventh-best city overall for this category.

23. San Jose, California

San Jose, California, ranked No. 16 for exercise, but only ranked No. 63 for saving money.

22. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico, ranked in the bottom 50 cities for exercise but came in at No. 26 for saving money.

21. Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska, ranked relatively high for both saving money and reducing stress. The city ranked as No. 21 and No. 14 for each category, respectively.

20. St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida, ranked No. 25 for saving money, No. 30 for eating healthy, and No. 49 for exercise.

19. Chula Vista, California

Chula Vista, California, came in at No. 12 for healthy eating.

18. Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert, Arizona, ranked as the second-best city for saving money and the eighth-best city for healthy eating. However, the city ranked No. 69 for exercise.

17. Seattle, Washington

With its gorgeous hiking trails and relaxed lifestyle, it may come as no surprise that Seattle, Washington, ranked fifth for exercise and eighth for reducing stress.

16. Mesa, Arizona

Mesa, Arizona's highest ranking was for healthy eating, coming in at No. 11 overall.

15. Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia, ranked as No. 22 for exercise and No. 31 for healthy eating.

14. Chandler, Arizona

Chandler, Arizona, ranked third for saving money. The city also ranked highly for healthy eating, coming in ninth overall.

13. Santa Ana, California

Santa Ana ranked as the fifth-best city for healthy eating. The California city also ranked highly for exercise and saving money, but dropped in the final ranking due to its high cost of living — the city ranked as No. 86 for saving money.

12. Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona ranked 10th for healthy eating. The city ranked lower for exercise and saving money, coming in at No. 47 and No. 49, respectively.

11. Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho, fell square in the middle at No. 50 for exercise opportunities. The city ranked higher for healthy eating, coming in at No. 14.

10. Plano, Texas

Plano, Texas, came in first in the nation for its affordability, allowing its residents to keep their resolutions of saving money.

9. Irvine, California

Irvine, California, ranked in the top 10 cities for both eating healthy and reducing stress. However, it was ranked among the least opportune for saving money, at No. 81.

8. Irving, Texas

Irving, Texas, came in fourth for eating healthy and fifth for saving money.

7. Aurora, Colorado

Aurora, Colorado, ranked at No. 9 for reducing stress.

6. Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado, with its health-focused lifestyle and incredible mountain ranges, ranked as No. 11 for exercise and reducing stress.

5. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota, ranked sixth for reducing stress, but the Midwestern city only landed at No. 41 for eating healthy.

4. Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California, was the highest-ranked city from California. It was ranked first in the nation for eating healthy and reducing stress.

3. Jersey City, New Jersey

Jersey City, New Jersey, ranked highly for exercise (sixth), eating healthy (third), and reducing stress (third). However, the city only ranked at No. 71 for saving money.

2. Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin, ranked seventh for reducing stress.

Image zoom Thomas Roche/Getty Images

1. Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale, Arizona, came in first in the nation overall for being most likely to allow its residents to keep their New Year's resolutions. The city ranked second in healthy eating and sixth in saving money.