Beirut Is Brimming With Cutting-edge Art — Here Are the Best Galleries and Museums to Visit

Throughout 2020 and into early 2021, I continued to check in on the Debses. Despite a strict lockdown in January due to rising COVID-19 numbers, they hadn't stopped dreaming—in fact, they were already planning an exhibition of street artists for Arthaus for when the lockdown lifted. "Even during the civil war, people in Beirut never stopped going out," Nabil said. "We are not going to close down and wait for things to get better. Like everyone here, we are just going to keep pushing on and creating."