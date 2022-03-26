I Grew Up in Atlanta — Here's How the Culinary Scene Changed Before My Eyes

Also on the birthday itinerary is a visit to Lazy Betty. I didn't expect to discover an eight-course tasting menu with wine pairings next to an insurance office in a strip mall in Decatur, just northeast of Atlanta, but you take your miracles where you find them. My companion and I were seated at the chef's bar, where we could watch the kitchen choreography. The men and women at Lazy Betty work together like synchronized swimmers to produce course after amazing course. The biscuits were buttery and delicately layered; the Georgia shrimp causa — a variation on Peruvian comfort food served with a potato emulsion — was magical. Foie gras on pecan toast? Yes, please! The portion size was perfect: we ate all eight courses and were full, but still able to walk. At the end, we were handed little boxes containing perfectly crafted petits fours to take home.