City Vacations

Cities have existed for almost as long as humans have, and the best city breaks provide a pleasing look at a wide array of humanity and culture. Though natural beauty can and does coexist with people in urban spaces, you likely aren't going to New York City just to see Central Park. Culture is center stage here and in cities across the world, offering up food, art, theater, dance, music, architecture, literary heritage, history, as well as a lot of other people. Travel + Leisure's writers and editors have explored cities across the world, looking for new experiences and reaffirming old, seeking out the best values and ultimate luxuries, the most moving artworks and the most drool worthy dishes.City Weekends AwayCity weekends away provide visitors with the perfect amount of time to take in a new place. Catch a show one night, snag an enviable dinner reservation the other. Explore museums and parks and markets during the day. Walk.Many North American cities beckon weekend visitors: the French-inflected streets of Montreal or New Orleans, the mouthwatering cuisine of Charleston or Mexico City, the cool blue water of Austin's Barton Springs, the lights (and gambling) of Vegas, the promise of movie stars—and delicious tacos—in LA, the photogenic streetscapes of Art Deco Miami Beach, the precise coffee of Seattle, and the craft breweries of Portland, Maine.Farther flung cities reward longer visits: the souks and spas of Marrakesh, Delhi's wealth of Mughal architecture, Cape Town's political history and natural wonders, Tokyo's temples and karaoke bars, the tango-infused brew of Buenos Aires.European City DestinationsEuropean city breaks offer their own extraordinary concentration of art, food, history, and culture. And because European cities are so close to one another, its relatively easy to move between them. Experience the Modernista architecture and late night meals of Barcelona, Paris's equally iconic monuments and bakeries, Rome's layer cake of history, Copenhagen's world-class restaurants, or even London's renowned theater productuons.Whether you are particularly interested in cities with great art or food, a melodious language, or a beautiful streetscape, T+L can help you navigate the maze of options.

Amex and Resy Are Opening a Temporary Floating Restaurant in NYC

Here's how you can score a coveted reservation and join other exclusive events for American Express Platinum Card holders.
San Francisco's Cable Cars Are Finally Running Again — and Rides Are Free This Month

The historic trolleys returned on Monday for the first time since March 2020.
This Hudson Yards Hotel Is Offering Great Deals on an NYC Staycation

Get to know New York City again.
These Are the Best Cities for Study Abroad Students, According to a New Study

London takes the top spot — with cities in Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America filling out the rest of the list.
UNESCO Announces 9 New Additions to World Heritage Site List

The list includes Madrid's Retiro Park.
The Ultimate Guide to Japanese Culture in Los Angeles

Thought Little Tokyo was the only place to soak up Japanese culture in L.A.? Think again.
This Tokyo Hotel Pairs Travelers With Local Guides Who Will Take Them to the City's Secret Haunts

Get to know the real Tokyo with an OMO Ranger by your side.
You Can Enjoy a Live Concert While Floating on a River in Texas

The lazy river experience meets rock 'n' roll in Fort Worth, Texas.
London's Artsy Shoreditch District Is Getting a New Lifestyle Hotel

This Brooklyn Neighborhood Gathers Some of New York's Coolest Artisans In One Place

With Cutting-edge Architecture and World-class Museums, Doha Is a City For the Future

The Best Time to Visit Las Vegas for Good Prices and Fewer Crowds

Tennessee Is Giving Away 10,000 Flight Vouchers to Welcome Travelers Back to the State

The digital gift cards include flights on Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines.

Why This Tennessee City Is the Ultimate WFH Destination for Remote Workers

Broadway Stars on Returning to the Stage: 'It's a Part of Who We Are'

This New York Public Library Just Got a $200 Million Makeover — Complete With a Free Public Rooftop

Hôtel Les Deux Gares Is the Coolest, and Most Colorful, New Place to Stay in Paris

How NoMad Turned a Legendary Courthouse Into London's Coolest New Hotel

The Best Places to Shop, Stay, and Eat in Stockholm's Coolest District

This Famed Italian Day Spa Is Opening on Governor's Island — Including Outdoor Thermal Pools With Skyline Views

Nobu's New London Hotel Has a Gin Garden and the Brand's First-ever Pilates Studio

It Just Got Cheaper to Visit New York City This Summer

This Multi-level Container House Is the Coolest Airbnb in Houston

Virgin Hotels New Orleans Is a Chic Tribute to the Crescent City — and It’s Now Taking Reservations

Washington, D.C. Plans to Fully Reopen in June

Why the Oldest City in the Continental U.S. Should Be Your Next Destination for a Girls Getaway

Washington, D.C. Is Welcoming Back Travelers With Up to $25,000 in Prizes

New York City Tourists Can Now Get Vaccinated in Popular Spots Like Times Square

Beirut Is Brimming With Cutting-edge Art — Here Are the Best Galleries and Museums to Visit

Caesars Vegas Properties Expects Sold Out Weekends for 'Foreseeable Future'

Broadway Will Reopen at Full Capacity in September — and Tickets Go on Sale This Month

You Can Do Yoga Outdoors on the Highest Observation Deck in the Western Hemisphere

The Plaza Hotel Is Reopening in New York City This Month

This Live Game Show Experience in NYC Mixes Party Games With Fast-paced Thrills

'Bridgerton' Comes to Life on This Mini-tour Around London and Bath

Reunite With Your Friends on a Socially Distant Miami Getaway With a Yacht Rental, Personal DJ, and Photographer

12 Mistakes Travelers Make in Las Vegas — and How to Avoid Them

8 Cities T+L's A-List Advisors Can't Wait to Return To

