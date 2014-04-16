Celebrities' Favorite Airport Snacks

Simon Doonan, Creative Ambassador, Barneys NY: “I am a health nut, so I am all about Starbucks oatmeal and a bag of almonds. If push comes to shove I will go for a California Pizza Kitchen blowout.”

Andrew Carmellini, Chef/Restaurateur: “Peanut M&Ms. If I’m at London Heathrow Airport, there’s nothing more elegant than some smoked fish, caviar, and champagne at Caviar House & Prunier Seafood Bar before coming home.”



Evan Sharp,Co-founder and Head of Design at Pinterest: “The largest coffee available.”



Nathan Blecharczyk, Co-founder and CTO of Airbnb: “A cookie—it's a nice snack, easy to hold, and not something I otherwise normally eat.”



Nate Berkus, Interior Designer, Author, and TV Host: “I grew up in Minneapolis, and my go-to place before every flight out of the airport there is Dairy Queen. I can't NOT go in there and order up something.”