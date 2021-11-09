The Catskills Are Still the Perfect Fall Escape — Here's How to Plan Yours

It struck me that if Cole were alive today, he would have to concede that the Catskills have retained their beauty, thanks largely to protections instituted by New York State in the early 20th century. After visiting the painter's home, Caleb and I ventured into Catskill Park, some 286,000 acres of high peaks and luxurious woodlands spread across four counties. A couple of days later, we hiked to the spot where the Catskill Mountain House once stood and saw the same view that dazzled guests until the hotel was shuttered during World War II. Caleb photographed graffiti that early visitors had carved at the cliff's edge. We had the site to ourselves, and the scene felt primordial and peaceful.