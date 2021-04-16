You Can Get Married While Speeding Down a Zip Line on This California Island

The Catalina Island Company wants engaged couples to take their wedding experience to a whole new level — and we mean that literally.

In April, the company announced a new, limited-edition Zip Line Wedding Package that provides couples the opportunity to get married while zipping over the island.

"For more than 10 years, Catalina Island Company's popular Zip Line Eco Tour has been thrilling guests with a 3,600-foot-long course that zig and zags across Descanso Canyon and through a grove of towering eucalyptus trees," the company explained in a statement. "This adventure is set against the backdrop of California's beautiful Catalina Island, with sweeping views of the ocean and the island's iconic Casino building."

bride and groom in zip line equipment Credit: Arpit Mehta

The package includes a two-night stay and the ceremony, however, for those interested you better act fast as it's only available for one single day on Thursday, May 13. And, just four lucky couples will be chosen for the experience.

"Though there have been many proposals over the years, there has never been an actual wedding on the famous Zip Line — until now," Geoff Rusack, president and chief executive officer of Catalina Island Company, shared in a statement. "We are excited to finally be able to celebrate the Zip Line's 10th anniversary and, coming off of a challenging year where many couples did not have a chance to have their dream weddings, we hope to bring some joy and excitement through these one-of-a-kind nuptials."

According to Rusack, each of the five platforms along the course will feature a different element of the ceremony, starting with the bride's procession down the "aisle" to vows officiated by the Mayor of Avalon, on to a romantic first dance, and, finally, a Champagne toast and cake at the end.

After the ceremony, couples will also receive a private wedding night chef's dinner on the balcony of the Catalina Casino, a private cabana and bottomless Champagne brunch at Descanso Beach Club, along with a voucher for one land or sea activity, and more.