This 'Floating Boutique Hotel' Is the Perfect Way to Explore the Caribbean

Looking for an all-exclusive, socially distanced Caribbean retreat that allows you to see more than one destination? Chartering a yacht may be your best option. Forty five-foot catamaran Luna is essentially a "floating boutique hotel," per the owners, with three luxurious rooms. Chartering Luna lets you explore the Caribbean at your own pace and create a bespoke itinerary, two things that a conventional all-inclusive vacation doesn't offer.

The 2019 Lagoon 450S catamaran is operated by husband-wife duo Nim and Fabiola Hirschhorn. The "floating boutique hotel" features three elegant, queen-size, air-conditioned cabins, each with an en-suite bathroom, teak flooring, a shower cabin, and plenty of storage space for your clothes and belongings. A spacious open-concept galley and a large living room offer stunning, 360-degree views of the turquoise-hued Caribbean Sea. As comfortable as the interiors are, we'd probably spend most of our time on the deck enjoying the sun and breeze. The outdoor dining area is the perfect spot to take in the gorgeous vistas with a cocktail in hand. Guests can soak in some vitamin D on the catamaran's trampolines or get active and try kayaking, paddleboarding, or snorkeling using equipment on board.

LUNA sailing yacht interior, exterior and dining Credit: Courtesy of Sail LUNA

"What we're seeing is that more and more people are planning for a vacation that is all-inclusive and private. Charter yacht vacations allow guests to relax in a safe and controlled environment. Guests can choose who they holiday with, and they have the flexibility of socially distancing when they need to," Fabiola told Travel + Leisure.

The charters include all meals and drinks as well as the opportunity to spend as much or as little time on land as you want.

Destination options on these bespoke itineraries include the United States Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, The Bahamas, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which are some of the most beautiful islands in the Caribbean.

LUNA sailing yacht interior, exterior and dining Credit: Courtesy of Sail LUNA

You will have to hurry up and book your trip soon, though. Luna's calendar is quickly filling up for the next season (the current season is sold out), which starts in November 2022.

"In the early stages of the pandemic, clients were booking last-minute. Now, we feel we are getting back to normal; this type of vacation is usually booked around 12 months in advance," Nim Hirschhorn, who is also a U.S. Coast Guard-certified captain and experienced PADI Divemaster, added.

Current all-inclusive rates start at $19,165 for two guests staying on board for five days and can reach $25,000 for a full week for six guests.