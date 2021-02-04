This California Wine Destination Will Give Visitors Spending Money Upon Arrival

The offer is limited to the first 500 reservations and is only valid on new bookings.

A California town is offering an extra perk for visitors who stop by for a few nights.

Santa Maria Valley, located near California's Central Coast, less than a three-hour drive from Los Angeles — and known for being in one of the state's best wine regions — is offering visitors staying for at least two nights a $100 gift card to use in town.

The gift card can be used at local restaurants, wineries, breweries, and other local attractions during their stay.

After making their reservations, visitors complete a form online to receive their "stimulus" gift card. Once they check into their hotels, the gift card will be waiting for them to use.

The offer is limited to the first 500 reservations and is only valid on new bookings.

The Santa Maria Valley has both scenic vineyards and beaches and is a gastronomic destination, with more than 50 restaurants and 34 tasting rooms that will accept the promotional gift card.

It's worth noting that visitors to the valley will find lingering restrictions due to the pandemic, despite the lifting of California's stay-at-home restrictions.

The businesses that are operating at this time have many COVID-19 precautions. The Santa Maria Valley is located between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, both of which are delegated "purple tier," meaning the COVID-19 risk is "widespread."

Face masks and social distancing are required in all public places.

Restaurants are only allowed to operate with outdoor dining or takeout. Bars and breweries are closed unless they also offer dining. Wineries may only offer outdoor services.

Retail is also operating with a 25% capacity limit.

Although businesses are allowed to reopen, many may remain closed at this time. Visitors are encouraged to check ahead with any local businesses they may like to visit.