This Malibu Tour Takes You to Gorgeous Beaches and Vineyards in a Vintage Volkswagen Van

Let a guide cruise you around some of Malibu's most popular spots with Instagram-worthy photo ops along the way.

If sipping wine in Malibu sounds like the perfect way to spend your California vacation, we have a dream experience for you.

California Adventure, a tour company with lots of unique experiences in the Golden State, is offering a package that lets you tour the most beautiful coastlines in California in a 1972 Volkswagen camper van that has some very strong hippie vibes, wine tasting included.

The trip picks up guests in either the Venice or Santa Monica areas and heads up to Malibu to learn a bit about the local wine culture and history and taste four wines at a local vineyard, as well as a cheese, salami, and a cracker plate. While Malibu is probably best known for being a fun, beachy destination, the climate is also ideal for growing wine grapes.

After the wine tasting, guests tour the gorgeous California coastline, including the breathtaking views of cliffs at Point Dume and the Santa Monica Mountains, as well as the famous Malibu Pier. The company also lets guests do some quick photoshoots in the van along the way, so you'll always have some Instagram-worthy memories to look back on.

There are two time slots per day for this tour. The morning slot is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the afternoon slot is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time. The morning tour begins with some sightseeing before traveling to the tasting room as the final stop of the tour.

Rates for this tour are $179 per person. For more information or to make a booking for this unique tour, visit the Bucket Listers website.