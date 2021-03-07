Butlers, Outdoor Spaces, and More — Hotels Have Taken Their Long-Term Stay Packages to the Next Level

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

As the travel industry continues to navigate restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic, quarantine has become the gateway to making getaways happen — and hotels have caught on. By incorporating special amenities or discounts for long-term stays, guests who need to hunker down due to state-mandated quarantine rules or possible exposure to the virus can now do so in style.

And while self-isolation has become somewhat of a norm — and technology, food delivery, and home-exercise programs have alleviated some inconveniences of having to stay home — spending that time in a hotel sounds just a bit better. Here are some hotels across the country offering delightful extended-stay packages or discounts to help you stay safe in luxury.

The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills (Los Angeles, CA)

Image zoom The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills | Credit: Courtesy of The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills

Guests in isolation will be happy to stay in bed all day at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills with its Hotel Away From Home package. Expiring on March 31, those who book a minimum of 5 nights will receive a hotel rate at 15% off, $50 food and beverage credit, complimentary daily breakfast, and discounted valet parking. The hotel's amenity fee will also be waived.

The hotel also teamed up with Silicon Valley sleep experience company Bryte to offer "The Restorative Sleep Experience" in seven of the hotel's signature London One Bedroom Suites.

Guests can also bring their dog or cat along.

Those arriving or returning to California from a domestic or international trip are encouraged self-quarantine for 10 days after arrival.

The Rockaway Hotel (Rockaway Beach, Queens, NY)

Image zoom The Rockaway Hotel | Credit: Courtesy of The Rockaway Hotel

Just outside Manhattan, The Rockaway Hotel's Live at The Rockaway deal offers 40% off to guests who book seven or more nights through April 29 using promo code LIVE. The new hotel offers suites with kitchenettes, as well as washer and dryers, and a terrace for some fresh air.

New York requires travelers to quarantine for 10 days or, if asymptomatic, visitors can "test out" of isolation by taking a COVID-19 test on the fourth day.

Isla Bella Beach Resort (Marathon, Fla.)

Image zoom Isla Bella Beach Resort & Spa | Credit: Courtesy of Isla Bella Beach Resort & Spa

Anyone needing to isolate after traveling to Florida can find a seamless experience at Isla Bella where all rooms and suites — complete with kitchenettes and living rooms — have oceanfront views and some have outdoor living areas.

Isla Bella's Stay More, Save More package offers guests a 20% discount if they book in advance for 3 or more nights.

Currently, Florida doesn't have any official quarantine rules as it relates to travel.

The St. Regis Deer Valley (Park City, Utah)

If the need for an ultra-extended stay while in Utah arises, The St. Regis Deer Valley's accommodations would be the perfect place. With the hotel's Thirty Day Long-Term Stay Package, guests will be staying in a 900 sq. ft. one-bedroom luxury suite or one-bedroom deluxe suite with amazing views, a representative for the hotel shared with Travel + Leisure. The suite is complete with a king-bedded master accommodation, full designer kitchen, 1.5 bathrooms, two fireplaces, and two balconies.

Guests will have gate access through the Deer Crest Gate, daily breakfast for two, nightly hand-selected wine pairings from the resort sommelier, and a guaranteed table at any restaurant at the resort anytime. Those in for the month-long stay will also get a private sabering lesson, a weekly 90-minute Reméde Spa massage, a weekly 60-minute facial (for two guests), and opportunities to hit the ski slopes.

To top it off, reservations come with its own 24-hour St. Regis signature butler services.

The offer is valid until April 10 and can be reserved by calling the St. Regis Deer Valley directly at 435-940-5700.

Currently, Utah doesn't have any official quarantine rules as it relates to travel.

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel (Hawaii)

If you are going to be isolating in a resort in Hawaii, the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel is the one to go for. Located on the Big Island, this five-star, 1800-acre oceanfront resort offers everything from swimming with mantas to strolling white sand beaches. Specifically, with its Long Stay Promotion, guests can take advantage of a 40% discount off best available rates, complimentary daily breakfast, tennis, and use of beach equipment, 50% of any green fees at its golf courses, 20% off all dining purchases. Parking and resort fees will be waived.

Guests will also be able to enjoy the Seaside Tennis Club, and luxury homes and villas.

Travelers to Hawaii are required to quarantine for 10-days but can opt-out of the isolation period if they test negative for COVID-19 from a certified laboratory taken within 72 hours.

The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

The Phoenician has launched personalized experiences for long-term stays of 30 days or more. Prior to arrival, guests will speak directly to a dedicated sales director to discuss preferred accommodations in recently redesigned guest rooms, suites, or casitas. Accommodations feature spacious bathrooms, Frette linens, contemporary furnishings, and breathtaking Sonoran views.

Guests staying 30 days or longer will receive a 10% discount.

Currently, Arizona doesn't have any official quarantine rules as it relates to travel.

