World's Best Business Hotels 2010
Travelers rank the top 25 business hotels worldwide in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best survey.
Ask anyone who logs dozens of hotel nights each year what matters most to them, and you’re apt to get a fairly consistent checklist: top-notch service, hassle-free technology, comfortable rooms, and a convenient location. And business travelers are demanding these needs be met in a growing number of destinations like Beijing and New Delhi, in addition to the usual suspects of New York and London.
So in 2010, which business hotels best delivered that tangible mix of effortless hospitality and being in the right place at the right time? In the annual World’s Best survey, Travel + Leisure asked readers to choose their favorite business hotels—properties that meet the highest standards of convenience, service, and comfort.
In the U.S., 10 properties in nine cities made the top 25. Interestingly, in 2009, only five American cities could claim top business hotels—perhaps this indicates a shift in the most-traveled-to cities during tough economic times. But most significant was the number of new hotels this year: 19 of the top 25 hotels weren’t on the 2009 list.
It’s probably no surprise that 10 of the top 25 hotels are in Asia, long home to legendary properties. Beijing has two hotels on the 2010 list, including the St. Regis, Beijing, which vaulted to No. 6 this year from No. 15 in 2009. And Shanghai has one, the Four Seasons Hotel, Shanghai, which ranked No. 14 (after not making last year’s top 25). The Peninsula, Hong Kong had a very strong showing at No. 2, jumping nine spots from 2009. With its strategic location, legendary service, and spacious, tech-equipped rooms, it remains a favorite of time-strapped executives.
New Delhi broke onto the list with two properties, including No. 7–ranked The Imperial, while Buenos Aires snagged three top spots, including the Hilton Buenos Aires, which tied for No. 15. Notably, it is one of just three top 25 properties deemed a great value, with starting rates of $250 or less.
Which hotel snagged the coveted No. 1 ranking? Was it somewhere close to home or thousands of frequent-flier miles away? To find out, check out our list of the world’s best business hotels. —Donna Heiderstadt
#25 Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
(800) 231-2759 or (713) 680-2626
2010 overall score: 92.97 $
$ Denotes Great Value (starting room rates of $250 or less)
#24 Mandarin Oriental Bangkok
(800) 526-6567 or 66-2-659-9000
2010 overall score: 93.12
#23 Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco
(800) 332-3442 or (415) 633-3000
www.fourseasons.com/sanfrancisco
2010 overall score: 93.19
#22 Alvear Palace Hotel Buenos Aires
(800) 223-6800 or 54-11-4808-2100
2010 overall score: 93.2
#15 The Peninsula Chicago
(866) 382-8388 or (312) 337-2888
2010 overall score: 93.33 *
* Denotes true tie
#15 Hôtel de Crillon Paris
(800) 223-6800 or 33-1-44-71-15-00
2010 overall score: 93.33 *
* Denotes true tie
#15 Hilton Buenos Aires
54-11-4891-0000
2010 overall score: 93.33 *
* Denotes true tie
#15 Mandarin OrientalHong Kong
852-2522-0111
2010 overall score: 93.33 *
* Denotes true tie
#15 Four Seasons HotelHong Kong
(800) 332-3442 or 852-3196-8888
2010 overall score: 93.33 *
* Denotes true tie
#15 Charles Hotel Boston
2010 overall score: 93.33 *
* Denotes true tie
#15 The Adolphus Dallas
(800) 221-9083 or (214) 742-8200
2010 overall score: 93.33 *
* Denotes true tie
#14 Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai
(800) 332-3442 or 86-21-6256-8888
2010 overall score: 93.53
#13 Trump International Hotel & Tower New York
(888) 448-7867 or (212) 299-1000
2010 overall score: 93.79
#12 Sofitel Lafayette Square Washington Square
(202) 730-8800
2010 overall score: 93.91 $
$ Denotes Great Value (starting room rates of $250 or less)
#11 Eliot Hotel Boston
(800) 443-5468 or (617) 267-1607
2010 overall score: 94
#10 Rittenhouse Hotel Philadelphia
(800) 635-1042 or (215) 546-9000
2010 overall score: 94.4
#9 Stafford London by Kempinski London
44-207-493-0111
2010 overall score: 94.44
#8 Taj Mahal Hotel New Delhi
91-11-2302-6162
2010 overall score: 94.67
#7 The Imperial New Delhi
91-11-2334-1234
2010 overall score: 95
#6 St. Regis Beijing
(877) 787-3447 or 86-10-6460-6688
www.starwoodhotels.com/stregis
2010 overall score: 95.79
#3 The Peninsula Bangkok
(866) 382-8388 or 66-2-861-2888
2010 overall score: 96 *
* Denotes true tie
#3 Palacio Duhau - Park Hyatt Buenos Aires
(800) 223-1234 or 54-11-5171-1234
www.buenosaires.park.hyatt.com
2010 overall score: 96 *
* Denotes true tie
#3 Ritz-Carlton, Financial Street Beijing
(800) 241-3333 or 86-10-6601-6666
2010 overall score: 96 * $
* Denotes true tie
$ Denotes Great Value (starting room rates of $250 or less)
#2 The PeninsulaHong Kong
(866) 382-8388 or 852-2920-2888
2010 overall score: 96.74
#1 Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta
(800) 332-3442 or (404) 881-9898
2010 overall score: 98.1