World's Best Business Hotels 2010

By Travel + Leisure Editors and Donna Heiderstadt November 16, 2010

Credit: Courtesy of Hôtel de Crillon

Travelers rank the top 25 business hotels worldwide in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best survey.

Ask anyone who logs dozens of hotel nights each year what matters most to them, and you’re apt to get a fairly consistent checklist: top-notch service, hassle-free technology, comfortable rooms, and a convenient location. And business travelers are demanding these needs be met in a growing number of destinations like Beijing and New Delhi, in addition to the usual suspects of New York and London.

So in 2010, which business hotels best delivered that tangible mix of effortless hospitality and being in the right place at the right time? In the annual World’s Best survey, Travel + Leisure asked readers to choose their favorite business hotels—properties that meet the highest standards of convenience, service, and comfort.

In the U.S., 10 properties in nine cities made the top 25. Interestingly, in 2009, only five American cities could claim top business hotels—perhaps this indicates a shift in the most-traveled-to cities during tough economic times. But most significant was the number of new hotels this year: 19 of the top 25 hotels weren’t on the 2009 list.

It’s probably no surprise that 10 of the top 25 hotels are in Asia, long home to legendary properties. Beijing has two hotels on the 2010 list, including the St. Regis, Beijing, which vaulted to No. 6 this year from No. 15 in 2009. And Shanghai has one, the Four Seasons Hotel, Shanghai, which ranked No. 14 (after not making last year’s top 25). The Peninsula, Hong Kong had a very strong showing at No. 2, jumping nine spots from 2009. With its strategic location, legendary service, and spacious, tech-equipped rooms, it remains a favorite of time-strapped executives.

New Delhi broke onto the list with two properties, including No. 7–ranked The Imperial, while Buenos Aires snagged three top spots, including the Hilton Buenos Aires, which tied for No. 15. Notably, it is one of just three top 25 properties deemed a great value, with starting rates of $250 or less.

Which hotel snagged the coveted No. 1 ranking? Was it somewhere close to home or thousands of frequent-flier miles away? To find out, check out our list of the world’s best business hotels. —Donna Heiderstadt

#25 Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

Credit: Courtesy of Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa

(800) 231-2759 or (713) 680-2626

www.houstonian.com

2010 overall score: 92.97 $

#24 Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

Credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

(800) 526-6567 or 66-2-659-9000

www.mandarinoriental.com

2010 overall score: 93.12

#23 Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco

Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels

(800) 332-3442 or (415) 633-3000

www.fourseasons.com/sanfrancisco

2010 overall score: 93.19

#22 Alvear Palace Hotel Buenos Aires

Credit: Courtesy of Alvear Palace Hotel

(800) 223-6800 or 54-11-4808-2100

www.alvearpalace.com

2010 overall score: 93.2

#15 The Peninsula Chicago

Credit: Courtesy of Peninsula, Chicago

(866) 382-8388 or (312) 337-2888

www.chicago.peninsula.com

2010 overall score: 93.33 *

#15 Hôtel de Crillon Paris

Credit: Courtesy of Hôtel de Crillon

(800) 223-6800 or 33-1-44-71-15-00

www.crillon.com

2010 overall score: 93.33 *

#15 Hilton Buenos Aires

Credit: © 2010 Hilton Hotels & Resorts

54-11-4891-0000

www1.hilton.com

2010 overall score: 93.33 *

#15 Mandarin OrientalHong Kong

Credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

852-2522-0111

www.mandarinoriental.com

2010 overall score: 93.33 *

#15 Four Seasons HotelHong Kong

Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons, Hong Kong

(800) 332-3442 or 852-3196-8888

www.fourseasons.com/hongkong

2010 overall score: 93.33 *

#15 Charles Hotel Boston

Credit: Courtesy of The Charles Hotel

2010 overall score: 93.33 *

#15 The Adolphus Dallas

Credit: Courtesy of The Adolphus

(800) 221-9083 or (214) 742-8200

www.hoteladolphus.com

2010 overall score: 93.33 *

#14 Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai

Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels

(800) 332-3442 or 86-21-6256-8888

www.fourseasons.com/shanghai

2010 overall score: 93.53

#13 Trump International Hotel & Tower New York

Credit: Courtesy of Trump International Hotel & Tower New York

(888) 448-7867 or (212) 299-1000

www.trumpintl.com

2010 overall score: 93.79

#12 Sofitel Lafayette Square Washington Square

Credit: Courtesy of Sofitel Lafayette Square

(202) 730-8800

www.sofitel.com

2010 overall score: 93.91 $

#11 Eliot Hotel Boston

Credit: Courtesy of Eliot Hotel

(800) 443-5468 or (617) 267-1607

www.eliothotel.com

2010 overall score: 94

#10 Rittenhouse Hotel Philadelphia

Credit: Courtesy of Rittenhouse, Philadelphia

(800) 635-1042 or (215) 546-9000

www.rittenhousehotel.com

2010 overall score: 94.4

#9 Stafford London by Kempinski London

Credit: Courtesy of Stafford Hotel

44-207-493-0111

www.thestaffordhotel.co.uk

2010 overall score: 94.44

#8 Taj Mahal Hotel New Delhi

Credit: Courtesy of Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces

91-11-2302-6162

www.tajhotels.com

2010 overall score: 94.67

#7 The Imperial New Delhi

Credit: Courtesy of The Imperial

91-11-2334-1234

www.theimperialindia.com

2010 overall score: 95

#6 St. Regis Beijing

Credit: Courtesy of Starwood Hotels

(877) 787-3447 or 86-10-6460-6688

www.starwoodhotels.com/stregis

2010 overall score: 95.79

#3 The Peninsula Bangkok

Credit: Courtesy of Peninsula, Bangkok

(866) 382-8388 or 66-2-861-2888

www.bangkok.peninsula.com

2010 overall score: 96 *

#3 Palacio Duhau - Park Hyatt Buenos Aires

Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt Hotels and Resorts

(800) 223-1234 or 54-11-5171-1234

www.buenosaires.park.hyatt.com

2010 overall score: 96 *

#3 Ritz-Carlton, Financial Street Beijing

Credit: Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton, Beijing

(800) 241-3333 or 86-10-6601-6666

www.ritzcarlton.com

2010 overall score: 96 * $

#2 The PeninsulaHong Kong

Credit: Courtesy of Peninsula, Hong Kong

(866) 382-8388 or 852-2920-2888

www.peninsula.com

2010 overall score: 96.74

#1 Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels

(800) 332-3442 or (404) 881-9898

www.fourseasons.com/atlanta

2010 overall score: 98.1

By Travel + Leisure Editors and Donna Heiderstadt