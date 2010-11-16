World's Best Business Hotels 2010

Travelers rank the top 25 business hotels worldwide in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best survey.

Ask anyone who logs dozens of hotel nights each year what matters most to them, and you’re apt to get a fairly consistent checklist: top-notch service, hassle-free technology, comfortable rooms, and a convenient location. And business travelers are demanding these needs be met in a growing number of destinations like Beijing and New Delhi, in addition to the usual suspects of New York and London.

So in 2010, which business hotels best delivered that tangible mix of effortless hospitality and being in the right place at the right time? In the annual World’s Best survey, Travel + Leisure asked readers to choose their favorite business hotels—properties that meet the highest standards of convenience, service, and comfort.

In the U.S., 10 properties in nine cities made the top 25. Interestingly, in 2009, only five American cities could claim top business hotels—perhaps this indicates a shift in the most-traveled-to cities during tough economic times. But most significant was the number of new hotels this year: 19 of the top 25 hotels weren’t on the 2009 list.

It’s probably no surprise that 10 of the top 25 hotels are in Asia, long home to legendary properties. Beijing has two hotels on the 2010 list, including the St. Regis, Beijing, which vaulted to No. 6 this year from No. 15 in 2009. And Shanghai has one, the Four Seasons Hotel, Shanghai, which ranked No. 14 (after not making last year’s top 25). The Peninsula, Hong Kong had a very strong showing at No. 2, jumping nine spots from 2009. With its strategic location, legendary service, and spacious, tech-equipped rooms, it remains a favorite of time-strapped executives.

New Delhi broke onto the list with two properties, including No. 7–ranked The Imperial, while Buenos Aires snagged three top spots, including the Hilton Buenos Aires, which tied for No. 15. Notably, it is one of just three top 25 properties deemed a great value, with starting rates of $250 or less.

Which hotel snagged the coveted No. 1 ranking? Was it somewhere close to home or thousands of frequent-flier miles away? To find out, check out our list of the world’s best business hotels. —Donna Heiderstadt