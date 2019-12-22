The Most Luxurious Train Rides in the World

In the 1970s, American travel writer Paul Theroux set himself no small task: to travel from England to Asia, entirely by rail. He catalogued his experience into the book “The Great Railway Bazaar,” which became one of the most romantic pieces of writing about train travel ever recorded.

“If a train is large and comfortable you don’t even need a destination,” Theroux wrote. “A corner seat is enough, and you can be one of those travellers who stay in motion, straddling the tracks, and never arrive or feel they ought to.”

In an era when time is a luxury, take a hint from the glamour of yore and indulge in slow-moving, on-the-ground transport. Whether you’re exploring the Andes or dashing through a Japanese island, train travel consistently proves that fly-by country is much more interesting when seen on the ground.

Take it slow on these luxurious train rides through some of the world’s most glamorous destinations.