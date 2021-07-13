See the Best of the Smoky Mountains on This One-day Only Historic Train Ride

The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum is bringing travelers one very special ride.

On Sept. 11, 2021, the museum is once again sponsoring a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, a favorite railway of film producers thanks to its stunning scenery. It all begins in Bryson City, where passengers will have a bit of time to explore and dine in one of several restaurants.

"Bryson City is a laid-back, non-touristy town of 1,300 with more stop signs than stoplights," the museum shared in a statement. "It's an easily stroll-able town with local bookstores and arts and crafts galleries with working artisans, a bike shop, two fly fishing shops, a historical museum, a fly fishing museum, an aquarium, a scenic train, two breweries, and a surprising variety of restaurants."

All passengers will also get complimentary admission to the Smoky Mountain Lionel Train Museum before boarding.

From there, the train heads to Fontana Lake, following the Little Tennessee River, before crossing the Fontana Lake Trestle. The train, the museum explains, then heads into the Nantahala Gorge, before heading back to Bryson City, but not before taking a break at the Nantahala Outdoor Center.

On the train, passengers can choose between seats in First Class, Crown Class, Tourist Coach, or Open Air Coach, all of which come in fully-restored vintage passenger cars. For those hoping for the best view, the museum suggests the Open Coach Class, however, First Class tickets also include a meal and dessert, though all ticket holders can also pre-purchase meals or bring their own along for a train picnic.