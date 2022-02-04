This Once-in-a-lifetime Train Ride From France to Italy Has Free-flowing Champagne and Luxurious Suites on the Orient Express

It's time to pop some bubbly and wish Veuve Clicquot a very happy birthday. The brand is celebrating its 250th anniversary with an epic train travel experience this summer — and they're inviting you along for the ride.

From Jun. 5-7, 2022, the Champagne house is taking over the beloved and ultra-chic Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train for its anniversary celebration trip. The journey beings in Reims, France, Veuve Clicquot's home since its inception in 1772. In Reims, guests are invited to an immersive lunch and to sample the Maison's cuvées in the Veuve Clicquot Crayères alongside cellar master Didier Mariotti before boarding the train.

Venice Simplon Orient Express Belmond train with Veuve Cliquot theme Credit: Courtesy of Veuve Clicquot

From there, the adventure will take guests on a two-night trip that follows the shipping route of the Champagne's first bottles, concluding with a night's stay in Venice at Cipriani, A Belmond Hotel.

While onboard the train, guests will toast to the elegance of it all while enjoying decadent pairing menus by chef Jean Imbert, followed by a few lively libations on the train's Bar Car 3674.

The next morning, as the train meanders through the Alps, guests can wake up to watch the sunrise from their cabins before arriving in Venice. There, guests will journey by boat to Cipriani, A Belmond Hotel to spend a magical night in Italia. But, before going to bed, guests are invited to raise one last glass of Champagne at Veuve Clicquot's Sunset Ball.

Venice Simplon Orient Express Belmond train with Veuve Cliquot theme Credit: Courtesy of Veuve Clicquot

Not grand enough for you? For an ultra-exclusive experience, guests can upgrade to either a Cabin Suite or Grand Suite, which comes with access to a celebratory breakfast in the train's dining car. And, a stay in the Grand Suites comes with an exclusive pre-travel night at Veuve Clicquot's Hôtel du Marc in Reims.