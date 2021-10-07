This Train Trip Takes You Through the Arctic Circle Under the Midnight Sun

Somehow, in some way, another year is coming to a close. Typically, at the end of a year, we'd invite you to reflect on all the things you've seen and done on your global travels. But considering this is 2021, we're going to skip that part and encourage you to look ahead at all the possibilities in 2022. That begins with booking that trip to the Arctic Circle that you've long been dreaming about.

Up Norway, a personalized travel itinerary company, is ready to bring you along for a vacation unlike any other with its Arctic Circle Express journey.

Aerial view of Ålesund Credit: Kristen Kellogg/Courtesy of Up Norway

This railway trip begins in Oslo, where guests will board for an 11-night expedition through the nation's most beautiful landscapes.

"We invite you to take your seat on an epic rail journey through tranquil landscapes peppered with majestic mountains, fjords, and waterfalls," the company shared on its website. "Alight at select spots to inspect nature at closer quarters — on foot, by boat, or even in a kayak. See the best cultural highlights, eat local food, and cross the Arctic Circle to enjoy never-ending summer nights under the midnight sun!"

A train in Bergensbanen Finse Credit: Oivind Haug/Courtesy of Up Norway

From Oslo, the train will make its way to the Flåm Railway, Europe's steepest railway line, allowing passengers to descend nearly 3,000 feet into a fjord below. At the bottom, they will board a fjord cruise along the UNESCO-protected Nærøyfjord.

The Aurland Fjord in Norway Credit: Helge Hansen/Montag As/Courtesy of Up Norway

Guests will then head to the Hanseatic city of Bergen for a bit of self-exploration before boarding the Hurtigruten, which will dock in Ålesund, also known as the Venice of the North, the following afternoon.

Next, guests will get back on board for a journey along the Rauma Railway from Åndalsnes to Dombås, and then to Trondheim, home to the largest medieval cathedral in the North. They'll then hop aboard the Nordland Railway, which will finally take them through the Arctic Circle, where they'll spend the next few days exploring some of the most magical and rugged landscapes on earth.