Take the Most Beautiful Train Ride in the U.S. for $101

Disembarking from Seattle, Washington and running all the way to Los Angeles, California, Amtrak's Coast Starlight line shows travelers the most beautiful views of the Pacific coast.

And the best part is, tickets start at only $101 for a one-way trip.

The 35-hour route covers 350 miles through Washington, Oregon and California countryside, making about 30 stops, including Santa Barbara, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento and Portland, Oregon.

Among the many sites you'll see along the way, you can gaze upon gorgeous mountains, forests, valleys, and the Pacific Ocean during just one trip. Each train has observation cars with floor-to-ceiling windows. Passengers can also lounge in swivel chairs so they can get a wide view.

Observation carriage of a long distance train travelling along the scenic Californian coastline. USA Credit: Nigel Killeen/Getty Images

The $101 super saver option is for a one-way, single ticket. Warning for riders: If you're hoping to take a trip, you should plan several weeks in advance if you want to book multiple tickets.

At the time of writing this article, Travel + Leisure found the super saver price as early as April, and the availability was sparse, sometimes with only one ticket available on certain days.

It's also worth noting that during the long trip, the super saver option does not include a sleeping arrangement. Travelers can buy premium tickets, at premium prices, for a Superliner Roomette that comes with two fold-down beds, plus meals and a lovely private window so you don't miss a view.

But if you're just looking to sightsee and save, you can't get much better than a relaxing train ride.