This Glass-domed Train Through the Canadian Rockies Is Giving Free Upgrades to Every Passenger Who Books — Starting Tomorrow

One of the most picturesque ways to explore the Canadian Rockies is by zipping through the iconic mountain range aboard the Rocky Mountaineer sightseeing train. For travelers looking to hop on board this luxury railway in 2022, the company will host a promotion to upgrade seats for anyone who books this month.

When travelers book any Canadian itinerary, they'll receive a complimentary upgrade from SilverLeaf Service to GoldLeaf Service — an offer valued at $620 per ticket. Travelers can buy tickets for any Canadian journey in 2022, but they must book between Jan. 17 and Jan. 31. Though both seat classes treat guests to stunning views, cozy ambiance, and delicious meals, GoldLeaf Service elevates the entire experience with special perks.

Interior of the Rocky Mountaineer train Credit: Courtesy of Rocky Mountaineer

GoldLeaf passengers spend their days aboard the Rocky Mountaineer in a bi-level coach topped with a glass dome made for soaking in mesmerizing views. On the upper level, passengers are able to sit back, relax, and soak in these nearly unobstructed views as their hosts circulate through the cabin, regaling passengers with stories, and of course, serving beverages and snacks.

Guests take their meals in the train's dedicated dining car, which has panoramic windows on the lower level so passengers won't miss out on the views as they dine. However, for a truly immersive experience, they can step out onto the outdoor viewing platform exclusively for GoldLeaf passengers.

The Rocky Mountaineer operates three routes in Canada: First Passage to the West, which travels between Vancouver and Banff with an overnight stay in Kamloops; Journey Through the Clouds, traveling between Vancouver and Jasper, also with a stop in Kamloops; and Rainforest to Gold Rush, offering the only three-day itinerary on a trip between Vancouver and Jasper with stops in Whistler and Quesnel.

The service upgrade promotion is available on all of these routes.

Travelers who are interested in riding the Rocky Mountaineer but unsure of their plans for the year can still book during the promotional period. Should they have to cancel the trip later, they'll receive a full credit that will be valid for use through the 2023 season. Travelers can change their plans for any reason and still receive the credit, as long as they cancel within 60 days of their original trip's departure date.

Interior of the Rocky Mountaineer train Credit: Courtesy of Rocky Mountaineer

For more details about this promotion and to book your Canadian adventure, click here.